10 Honda Models With Terrible Resale Value
When it comes to cars, depreciation is inevitable. As soon as your car hits the road, its value begins to drop, and will do so significantly within the first 12 months. If you don't care about selling your car in the future, this isn't something to worry much about, but if you have plans to trade it in for another car or some cash, how well it holds value becomes pretty important.
Compared to many other car brands on the market, Honda does pretty well when it comes to resale value. In fact, you shouldn't struggle to find a good price for your Honda model, as long as it has been well-maintained and the mileage is decent. On average, cars made by this brand retain 60.7% of their value after five years, a figure even many big car names can't claim. However, certain cars still rank a lot worse than others, which is expected, as certain types of cars generally don't do as well as others on the used market. Here are 10 Honda models with (relatively) terrible resale value.
Honda Clarity Electric
Honda discontinued the Clarity back in 2020, so there aren't exactly new options for this car still available. Since everything on the used market is at least five years old (if not older), it makes sense that this model would face quite a bit of depreciation. So, a Honda Clarity Electric today will only sell for around 52.9% of its initial value (at best), according to estimates by iSeeCars.
This figure is higher than most Honda models, and it's hardly surprising. After all, low demand played a major role in the car's termination from the market. From 2018 to 2019, sales for this car model decreased by more than half, and Honda even pulled the electric version from the market earlier than the hybrid and gas.
If you compare this car to other electric cars, however, it's not so bad. Its resale value landed it in the sixth position among 26 other electric cars in iSeeCars ratings. And it's even considered the best option among midsize electric cars. It just doesn't perform as well as other Hondas.
Honda Prologue
Some might say the Prologue is barely a Honda, and that sentiment has some merit. It is built on the Chevrolet platform with a GM drivetrain, switchgear, and propulsion system. The performance, in turn, does not exactly feel like a Honda. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but this model does have a bunch of quality concerns that are a valid cause of concern, like the cheap interior materials and clumsy infotainment system. The driving experience is mediocre, at best, and when you get to the highway, you'll likely find the acceleration just as disappointing.
Perhaps a bigger reason why it has earned a spot as a low resale value model, however, is that electric vehicles lose value quicker than their gas and hybrid counterparts. It's a vehicle that is estimated to lose 56% of its value in 5 years and 70.42% in 10 years.
The Prologue is still a new model, though, with only a little over a year on the market, so an owner willing to trade it in within a year of use would lose about 40.33% of its original value.
Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot is a vehicle many prospective buyers looking for a three-row SUV would consider. But while it doesn't have the worst resale value, it just doesn't hold up very well compared to other Honda models. A new Honda Pilot ranges from about $41,250 to $56,030, depending on the trim level. In five years, this figure is expected to reduce by about 49%, assuming it averages 13,500 miles per year.
The estimate is lower from iSeeCars, where the five-year depreciation rate is fixed at 46.6%, which actually beats the average figure for mid-sized SUVs. So, the Pilot is likely to be a decent choice if you're comparing it to competitors. It's a popular vehicle with a lot of versatility anyway, so people tend to want to have it around for a long time. However, despite its popularity, the Pilot's reliability is generally average, and it tends to require more frequent repairs than other midsize SUVs. If you're set on buying one and looking to get the best value for your money, the 2022 model is where it's at.
Honda Passport
Although the Honda Passport holds its value better than the Pilot, according to estimates, this SUV is facing a much greater decline in popularity. Amongst many reasons, it competes in a pretty tough segment, with the likes of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Toyota Highlander, and Ford Edge. Even internally, the Pilot and CR-V are more popular alternatives for many buyers. This explains why its resale value isn't exactly all that great. Still, at an estimated 45.1% depreciation in five years, it's not as bad as one might expect.
The Passport had a long gap in production, being off the road from 2003 to 2018, so there aren't too many used models on the market. The last model before it was pulled off, which is the 2002 model with an original MSRP of $2,6450, would range from about $2,850 to $5,500 today. On the other hand, the oldest model since its reintroduction, which was released in 2018, would have lost about 54.67% of its value from Car Edge estimates if it remains in good condition.
Honda Odyssey
Not many people find appeal in minivans anymore. In fact, some might say they are nearing extinction. This spacious, practical four-wheeler once found its audience among families and those who really wanted comfort and ease of use. Today, they've been overshadowed by crossovers, and the Honda Odyssey is really one of the few minivan options left.
If you have a 2025 model, estimates by iSeeCars say it'll drop by 42.6% within five years and 69.8% in 10 years, which is about the same degree of depreciation as any other minivan on average. Car Edge places this figure a bit higher, with a 44% depreciation for Honda Odysseys in five years. This means if you purchase your minivan for $50,000, it'll be worth around $27,880 after half a decade.
Minivans like this do tend to experience more wear and tear than the regular vehicle, since they're majorly designed for families and often have kids and pets in them frequently. The degree of maintenance and the condition at sale would definitely play a major role in your Odyssey's resale value.
Honda Ridgeline
The Ridgeline is the only pick-up truck Honda offers in the U.S., and while it's not a market leader, it does have its own following. It's a versatile truck, thanks to its heavy-duty suspension and unique unibody construction that mimics that of the Pilot and Odyssey.
According to Car Edge, this model retains as much as 73% of its value after five years. On the other hand, iSeeCars states that the 2025 model is expected to lose 41% of its value in five years, which amounts to about a $16,472 loss in value. While these don't seem like terrible numbers, it also depends on what you're comparing it to.
The Ridgeline's value retention is lower than many of the most popular pick-ups, such as the Toyota Tacoma, Jeep Gladiator, Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon, and Nissan Frontier. These brands have solidified their position in the pick-up segment with a dedicated following that allows them to record annual sales in six figures. The tough competition here and its perception as a small truck likely explain why the Ridgeline tends to struggle in sales, despite having the capacity for daily trucking needs.
Honda Accord Hybrid
The Honda Accord has been around since 1976 and has definitely earned its popularity over the decades. It's easily a strong contender in the midsize sedan segment, so even while sedans are losing appeal with American buyers, it still retains value pretty well. The hybrid version, not so much.
The Accord Hybrid was first introduced in 2005, but disappeared for nine years. In 2014, it returned and has since witnessed three generations. In our review of the 2023 Accord Hybrid, we were impressed by it smoothness and efficiency. This car is estimated to lose about 40.6% of its value in five years. Midsize hybrids on average, experience between 39.9% and 48.4% loss in value, so this is a decent figure compared to other options. A 5-year-old Honda Accord Hybrid costs about $22,973, while a 10-year-old version sits around $14,119.
On the other hand, the base Accord only loses about 34.2% of its value in five years and has been ranked the best midsize car for resale value. So, a 5-year-old used Honda Accord is priced around $21,945.
Honda CR-V hybrid
The CR-V is Honda's best-selling SUV, and it has definitely earned that spot, thanks to its smooth power delivery, great design, and impressive cabin comfort. The hybrid version comes with a 2.0-liter engine paired with electric motors designed to produce more efficiency than the base model. When it comes to depreciation, however, the hybrid version is much less impressive, just like that of the Accord.
Among the many things you should know before buying a CR-V, you should be aware that the hybrid is priced above the regular gas model. And even within the hybrid segment, there are three trim levels: The Sport, Sport L, and Sport Touring, each offered at different prices. Generally, the model is expected to retain about 57% of its value in five years, achieving a 43% loss. For comparison, the depreciation for the average hybrid compact SUV, according to iSeeCars, is 33.3%. Since it's still a relatively recent model that kicked off with the 2020 model year, the oldest used model is only about five years old. However, the estimate for the ten-year depreciation rate of this model is 67%.
Honda Insight
By the time the Honda Insight was discontinued, the model had come a long way. It launched with the 2000 model year as the very first mass-produced hybrid car to be sold in the U.S., and soon after began to record thousands of sales annually, though not enough to keep it in the market.
The estimated retained value of this vehicle, according to iSeeCars is at about 66.9%, which makes it fourth out of nine rated hybrid small cars for the best resale value on the platform, behind the Toyota Prius C, Hatchback, and Prime. Thus, a five-year Honda Insight is expected to be worth about $19,868, while a four-year-old used model is priced on average at $21,721.
These values are fairly decent, and on top of that, the Insight seems to have positive reliability ratings, or at least the recent models. Those released from 2010 to 2013 have somehow amassed a lot more complaints. Regardless, even though the Civic Hybrid has pretty much overshadowed the spot the Insight once occupied, it's still a decent offering, albeit not among the best Hondas in terms of resale value.
Honda Clarity plug-in hybrid
Much like its electric counterpart, the Honda Clarity plug-in hybrid doesn't fare too well in the used car market compared to other Hondas. Since it's also discontinued, the available models are about 5 years old or more, so their resale value will likely not get any better. Honda's plan to move toward fully electric motors triggered this development, and it followed with a plummet in the sales of this vehicle.
According to iSeeCars, a five-year-old Honda Clarity plug-in hybrid will retail for $22,074, which is about 56.4% of its original price. This brings the cost of this car within the range of $19,615 to $28,106, depending on the age and trim level.
Regardless, if you're looking to purchase an affordable used hybrid, this is a solid investment. This model shines when it comes to horsepower, and it also serves well as an efficient, family-friendly sedan. Unfortunately, since it only spent four years in production, options for the Honda Clarity plug-in are limited.
Methodolgy
We arrived at this list using depreciation estimates and values from platforms like Car Edge and iSeeCars, which draw estimates from data analysis using millions of cars. We examined and highlighted the models that performed the worst in terms of depreciation and resale value. When it comes to Hondas, resale value is generally positive, and even the worst models tend to retain more than half of their value after five years. So, it's important to bear in mind that the models here are based on their value in comparison with other Hondas and not rivals. Also, note that these figures are estimates, and a lot of things can contribute to depreciation, such as the condition and mileage of your vehicle.