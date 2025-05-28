10 Honda Models With Terrible Resale Value

When it comes to cars, depreciation is inevitable. As soon as your car hits the road, its value begins to drop, and will do so significantly within the first 12 months. If you don't care about selling your car in the future, this isn't something to worry much about, but if you have plans to trade it in for another car or some cash, how well it holds value becomes pretty important.

Advertisement

Compared to many other car brands on the market, Honda does pretty well when it comes to resale value. In fact, you shouldn't struggle to find a good price for your Honda model, as long as it has been well-maintained and the mileage is decent. On average, cars made by this brand retain 60.7% of their value after five years, a figure even many big car names can't claim. However, certain cars still rank a lot worse than others, which is expected, as certain types of cars generally don't do as well as others on the used market. Here are 10 Honda models with (relatively) terrible resale value.