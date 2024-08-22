How Many Miles Does A Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Get & Why Was It Discontinued?
The Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid debuted in 2018 after the Japanese automaker unveiled the Clarity Electric in 2017, preceded by the Clarity FCEV in 2016. The plug-in hybrid model was the missing link to Honda's three-pronged assault on the all-electric and hybridized segment. Honda called it a "no-compromise electric vehicle" as it purportedly offered the most extended all-electric driving range among its PHEV competition.
Honda's second-generation two-motor hybrid technology is under the hood of every Clarity Plug-In Hybrid. It comprises a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gas engine, a starter/generator motor, an AC synchronous electric motor, and a 17 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
The gas engine produces 103 horsepower and 99 lb-ft of torque thanks to double overhead camshafts (DOHC) and i-VTEC variable valve timing. However, the electric motor produces 181 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque, which means the Clarity PHEV has up to 212 horsepower.
Another great selling point is the range and fuel economy, as the Clarity PHEV delivers 47 miles of all-electric range and a combined range of up to 340 miles with a full gas tank, up to an EPA-rated 110 MPGe. The Clarity PHEV's all-electric range tops newer plug-in hybrid variants like the Toyota RAV4 Prime (42 miles) and the redesigned Prius Prime (44 miles).
Why did Honda discontinue the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid?
Over the course of 2020 and 2021 Honda announced it would cease production of the Clarity FCEV, the Clarity EV and the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in order to align with the automaker's plan of having an all-electric lineup by 2040.
Moreover, Honda ceased operations at its Sayama plant, a manufacturing facility near Tokyo where it had built the Clarity models, alongside others in its lineup including the Odyssey SUV, and Legend sedan. With a necessary change in strategy, to meet company goals for carbon neutrality, behind the cutting of the cord for the Clarity series of electrified cars, weak sales are another reason to blame for the culling.
Peak combined U.S. sales of the Clarity FCEV, EV, and PHEV topped at around 20,100 units in 2018. By 2020, sales plummeted to 3,600 units. Used car prices for the Honda Clarity PHEV are currently hovering around $15,000 to $30,000, making it a stellar choice if you want an affordable plug-in hybrid car.