How Many Miles Does A Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Get & Why Was It Discontinued?

The Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid debuted in 2018 after the Japanese automaker unveiled the Clarity Electric in 2017, preceded by the Clarity FCEV in 2016. The plug-in hybrid model was the missing link to Honda's three-pronged assault on the all-electric and hybridized segment. Honda called it a "no-compromise electric vehicle" as it purportedly offered the most extended all-electric driving range among its PHEV competition.

Honda's second-generation two-motor hybrid technology is under the hood of every Clarity Plug-In Hybrid. It comprises a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gas engine, a starter/generator motor, an AC synchronous electric motor, and a 17 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The gas engine produces 103 horsepower and 99 lb-ft of torque thanks to double overhead camshafts (DOHC) and i-VTEC variable valve timing. However, the electric motor produces 181 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque, which means the Clarity PHEV has up to 212 horsepower.

Another great selling point is the range and fuel economy, as the Clarity PHEV delivers 47 miles of all-electric range and a combined range of up to 340 miles with a full gas tank, up to an EPA-rated 110 MPGe. The Clarity PHEV's all-electric range tops newer plug-in hybrid variants like the Toyota RAV4 Prime (42 miles) and the redesigned Prius Prime (44 miles).

