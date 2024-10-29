Here's Why Honda Discontinued The Clarity

Throughout the late '10s, Honda gradually revealed three new iterations of its Clarity model. The first was the standard 2016 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV) model that was powered through hydrogen-based technology, capable of reaching approximately a 68 miles per gallon equivalent before needing to recharge, and sold in limited distributions to regions with hydrogen refueling infrastructure. The following year, the Japanese automaker launched the electric 2017 Honda Clarity FCV, which sported a noticeably redesigned and spacious cabin coupled with 221 lbs-ft of torque and 174 horsepower generated from its engine. Finally, the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) was unveiled in 2018, exhibiting a 47-mile all-electric range that expanded to 340 miles with the additional power from its combustion engine.

This cutting-edge trio of the Clarity line was meant to further advance Honda's goal of capitalizing on the growing electric vehicle and hybrid segment in the market. However, all three models would experience a short run, as Honda decided to discontinue the EV model in 2020, shortly followed by the termination of the hydrogen and hybrid models in the summer of 2021. Honda has delivered a significant number of hybrid and EV models, such as the Honda E and CR-V Hybrid, while continuing its push toward 100% battery cell or fuel cell-engineered vehicles by 2040.

With all of the resources invested in the research and development of EV and hybrid technology, why, then, did the Clarity, in particular, experience such an unfortunate fate?

