This Color-Changing Phone Is Surprisingly Advanced For Its Price

At a tech fest where most brands were busy showcasing high-end devices, Realme came to the MWC 2025 showfloor with a surprising mid-range phone this year. The Chinese label introduced the Realme 14 Pro+, a sleek phone that turned heads with a unique color-changing rear panel.

It's not a situational gimmick, thankfully. As the surroundings get cold, the marble-inspired pale surface starts showing mineral-like blue streaks. It's quite a sight to witness, but there's more to this phone than meets the eye. Carrying an asking price worth EUR 529.99 (approximately $600), the Realme 14 Pro+ promised quite a compelling package.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

One of the sturdiest phones out there, at least going by its ingress protection label, the Realme phone also puts high-resolution camera sensors on a mid-tier phone, including a rare (for the price point) periscope-style folded lens zoom camera. The brand, however, packed a few more surprises.

On the more practical side of things, the Realme 14 Pro+ offers a massive battery that can be topped up nearly twice as fast as the priciest Apple or Samsung phones out there. Rounding off the list of niceties is a pixel-dense 120Hz OLED screen with a sloping glass look on all sides.

