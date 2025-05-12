2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 First Ride: Tearing Up The Cruiser Playbook

My first few experiences with motorcycles in the cruiser class left me significantly less than impressed, to say the least. Bloated, bad at turning, slow, and too stiff to ride in a straight line for long, a Harley-Davidson hog, in particular, took the cake as one of the worst forms of transportation I've ever had the displeasure of climbing up on. And that only explains why Indian's lineup only needs to be every so slightly better. Plus, the more budgetary Honda Rebel 500 then lacked the thumping V-twin appeal of a powerful, torquey engine.

All told, every cruiser I rode over the past few years left me wondering why manufacturers built bikes that do everything badly. Some hardcore superbikes even feature suspension with more compliance than this segment, which appears to cater to a community that seemingly knows no better.

But it's a big market nonetheless, which perhaps explains the existence of Ducati's XDiavel, what Italy's most iconic bikemaker calls a unique "Sport Cruiser" motorcycle. In fairness, the XDiavel's sibling, the Diavel, surprised me with sportier aspirations than expected. Now add forward controls, a new V4 engine sourced from the Multistrada, and ride modes that include launch control to take advantage of the stretched wheelbase, and presto! The second-gen XDiavel has arrived for 2025!

