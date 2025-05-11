11 Legitimate Ways To Make Money With Raspberry Pi Tech (That Aren't Scams)

There's plenty of things to know before buying your first Raspberry Pi, between what model to buy and the equipment you need to actually run it. A Raspberry Pi can do some amazing things, and it's hard not to imagine how it could possibly become a source of income. Have you considered how you might make money from your newfound (or long-term) hobby?

A few rather well-known money-making strategies do exist, but in reality, it's tough to earn an income mining bitcoin or selling server space. In short, it's not that easy or simple to make money with Raspberry Pi tech. Yet there are a number of legitimate ways to use your knowledge to bring in some extra cash.

In an online world saturated with get-rich-quick schemes, taking the longer route to building up your skills and experience could pay off in the end. If you're adept at programming Raspberry Pis for various purposes, consider marketing your expertise by selling services and pre-built products, or just teaching others what you know. Here are a few ideas to get you started on the non-scam Raspberry Pi earning path.

