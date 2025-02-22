Is There A Raspberry Pi Laptop? Here's What You Need To Know

If the third-party pre-built Raspberry Pi laptops are way out of your budget, you can just put one together yourself (and maybe even turn it into a Raspberry Pi-based cyberdeck project to make it look cooler). For a basic Pi-powered laptop, all you need is your Pi board, a monitor of your choice, USB keyboard and mouse, HDMI cable, and the Pi power supply, ideally a battery for portability, but you can just keep the laptop plugged in all the time.

Any 11-inch to 14-inch off-the-shelf HDMI monitor would do for this project, or you can just repurpose an old laptop LCD paired with an LCD driver board just as developer Hugo Daniel did. Some users also go with the Motorola Atrix Lapdock as a more all-in-one solution. Originally meant for the Motorola Atrix 4G phone, this laptop-style dock can be configured to work with the Raspberry Pi as showcased by Pi enthusiast Lennart Hennigs. The Lapdock already comes complete with an 11.6-inch screen, keyboard, touch pad, battery, two USB ports, a microUSB port, and a microHDMI port. However, since it's from 2011, you can only find used units from eBay for about $100.

To add more functionality to your DIY laptop, you might also want to use a USB camera, wired speaker, and microphone module with the Pi. Most of these components would work with the Pi out of the box. Once you connect them, they'll need little to no setup at all. For the laptop chassis, a waterproof hard case would do the job just fine. Assemble and fasten all the components inside, shut the lid, and you have a foldable laptop on the go. There's also the option to 3D print the case to fit your components perfectly. Once you've finished building your Raspberry Pi laptop, feel free to install any OS you feel fits your needs best. Some beginner-friendly operating systems for the Raspberry Pi include the official Raspberry Pi OS, Ubuntu, and DietPi. If you prefer to work on Windows, you can try installing it on the Pi, but be warned that it isn't officially supported, and you might not get all the Windows functionality.

