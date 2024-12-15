Everything You Need To Know About The Raspberry Pi Monitor

When the Raspberry Pi Foundation launched the Raspberry Pi 400 in 2020, which also happened to be the foundation's first-ever keyboard computer, it gave us all a throwback to the Commodore 64 and the Apple II, from the '70s and '80s. For the uninitiated, keyboard computers integrate all crucial parts of a PC within the keyboard housing, except for a screen.

Nearly five years after the Raspberry Pi 400 burst onto the scene, the Raspberry Pi Foundation just announced its successor — the all-new Raspberry Pi 500. What makes this new product interesting is an all-new companion it gets this time around: the Raspberry Pi Monitor.

A new quirky-looking standalone monitor, the Raspberry Pi Monitor is compatible with the Raspberry Pi 500 as well as the Raspberry Pi 5. Do note that this monitor is an optional additional purchase, and is not part of the Raspberry Pi 500 bundle.

Measuring 15.6 inches across, it is the same size as the average full-sized laptop display or common additional portable monitor. Despite its compact size, the Raspberry Pi Monitor has essential features such as onboard speakers, VESA mounting points, and even an integrated stand.

If not evident already, this monitor and an additional mouse is all you need to make a Raspberry Pi 500 a fully functional computer right from the get-go.