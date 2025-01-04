4 Cool Raspberry Pi Cyberdeck Projects To Inspire Your Own Build

Cyberdecks have recently been growing in popularity, where fans are encouraged to indulge their designer urges and create bold new forms of computers. Much like the steampunk scene of the last decade, a cult following has developed, breeding a new class of wacky custom machines. Although other computers are available, the system of choice for powering cyberdecks is usually the Raspberry Pi.

Advertisement

According to the Raspberry Pi foundation, this tiny computer was developed with the intention of improving coding skills among British school children, but quickly became the darling of hobbyists around the globe. Its compact size, open-source design, phenomenal price, enormous software library, and extensive third-party support already make the Raspberry Pi ideal for DIY projects. However, its in-built GPIO expansion pins in particular have enabled countless new creations, some of which truly boggle the mind.

In the hope of inspiring new cyberdecks — or leading you to projects you can replicate — we'll be showcasing some of the coolest decks around, ranging from sci-fi art pieces to daily computers that are genuinely useful. Of course, for the uninitiated, there is one glaring question.

Advertisement