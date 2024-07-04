6 Things You Can Do With The New Raspberry Pi AI Kit

Raspberry Pi has just released an AI Kit which is designed to work with the Raspberry Pi 5. Previous models of these tiny computers would have struggled to keep up with the processing power necessary for the kinds of tasks that this kit was designed for, but the new Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A72 CPU chip. This is further boosted to 1.8GHz on the 8GB model.

The Raspberry Pi AI Kit bundles together a Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ and a Hailo AI acceleration module. The M.2 HAT+ is essentially a PCIe-to-NVMe converter. It's an adapter board that the company says "enables you to connect M.2 peripherals such as NVMe drives and other PCIe accessories to Raspberry Pi 5's PCIe interface." Among other uses, this is essential for connecting NVMe SSD drives which offer higher read and write speeds, as well as significantly higher capacity. The Hailo AI acceleration module is the real heart of the kit though. It contains an NPU (neural processing unit) which is a dedicated chip specifically designed for handling AI processing tasks. This can reportedly perform 13 tera-operations per second (TOPS).

But what can Raspberry Pis actually do with this kit? While no projects appear to have been implemented just yet, we're already seeing some of the technologies that will power them begin to take shape.