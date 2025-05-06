SpeeDee Oil Change Services: What Does Its 17-Point Oil Change Include?

SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service has been in business for over 40 years. It opened its first shop in Metairie, Louisiana, in December 1980 and grew into a quick lube and automotive tune-up garage by the mid-90s. The SpeeDee Oil Change franchise became a subsidiary of Midas International Corporation in 2008 and was moved underneath the Grease Monkey International umbrella in 2017.

SpeeDee Oil Change has more than 150 service stations across the continental United States, including more than 30 in California and 22 in North Carolina. The business has grown to cover bumper-to-bumper maintenance and repair services, including tires, wheel alignments, diagnosing error codes and check engine lights, fluid checks, and manufacturer-approved maintenance for newer vehicles. However, SpeeDee Oil Change has a growing reputation for its 17-point oil change, which includes the following services:

Drain and dispose of old oil, refill with fresh Change oil filter Lubricate chassis (where applicable) Inspect and top off automatic transmission fluid (ATF) Check and refill differential fluid Check and top off radiator coolant Inspect and refill power steering fluid Check and refill windshield washer fluid Inspect and refill battery fluid (where applicable) Check brake fluid level Inspect engine air filter Inspect cabin air filter Check wiper blades Inspect belts and hoses Check and set tire pressure Clean front and rear windshield (exterior side only) Vacuum front and rear floorboards.

Spee-Dee will also top off your fluids free of charge between 17-point oil changes.