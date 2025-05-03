13 Of The Most Iconic Pink Cars Of All Time
Cheers to Carl Benz for thinking of putting an internal combustion engine inside a self-propelled vehicle, which led to the creation of the first car in the world. While the three-wheeled vehicle was a technical marvel, it wasn't meant to be a design statement. Color wasn't even a consideration during the early automotive days. Since most early cars were handmade, they were finished in black because quick-drying colors were limited. Henry Ford famously said in the early 20th century, "Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants, so long as it is black."
Black wasn't just a preference — it was practical. Back in the old days, black paint dried faster. That's why early cars were mostly available in black, white, and gray. However, cars evolved in technology, design, aesthetics, and colors as time progressed. By the 1920s, cars came in colors like green, blue, brown, and even red. Fast forward to today, cars are available in all kinds of colors, and if stock options aren't enough, one can always opt for a custom paint job. Still, according to 2024 data from Edmunds, white, gray, and black remain the most popular car colors in America.
As for rare colors like pink, while it's common in Japan and Korea, it's still extremely rare in international markets like America. While there are a bazillion reasons why pink cars aren't a practical choice for automakers, pink has been associated with celebrities, custom editions, and limited campaigns. Despite their rarity, some pink cars have left a lasting mark. Let's take a look at some of the most iconic pink cars of all time.
Elvis Presley's 1955 pink Cadillac Fleetwood
Elvis Presley, regarded as the "King of Rock and Roll," has been an influential figure not only for his music and style, but also for his love of vehicles. His 1955 Cadillac Series 60 Fleetwood Special is one of the most iconic cars of all time, thanks to its pink color. Even today, not everyone can pull off a pink car in a flamboyant suit like Elvis did. Interestingly, the 1955 pink Cadillac wasn't Elvis's first or only car. He originally owned a 1954 pink Cadillac that was destroyed in a fire caused by a brake line failure.
After this incident, Elvis's manager stepped in and helped the rock star buy a new 1955 Cadillac. The car's original color was blue with a black roof. At the heart of the four-door Cadillac was a 331ci, 250hp V-8 engine paired with a Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. According to the Graceland Museum, the car came with luxury features such as power windows, power brakes, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a price tag of $4,728.
As per Elvis's official Australian fan club, Presley had the car's body repainted in pink, while keeping the black roof as is, by a neighbor, who named the color "Elvis Rose." A few months later, the car met with an accident, leading Presley to repaint the Cadillac — this time in the now-famous pink and white color combination.
Jaguar Type 00
One of the biggest rebrandings in recent years has to be that of the British carmaker Jaguar. From the fiery, leaping jaguar logo to a modern, minimalist (and goofy) logo, the company rebranded itself as "FEARLESS. EXUBERANT. COMPELLING." To kick off this new era, Jaguar showcased a Type 00 concept car — in pink. While the rebrand sparked mixed reactions, the pink Jaguar Type 00 (pronounced "Type Zero Zero") made headlines for its design and bold color choice. Jaguar describes it as "an example of Jaguar at its best. A fearless statement. An object of desire. A concept with bold forms and exuberant proportions to inspire future Jaguars."
The Type 00 is a fully electric, zero-emission car, based on a brand-new Jaguar Electrical Architecture (JEA). Painted in Satin Rhodon Rose, the Jaguar Type 00 features 23-inch wheels, an 11-inch-long brass spine inside the cabin, and a boat-tail rear design. The name also has a meaning: "Type" is an ode to the brand's provenance, linking to models like the E-Type; the first zero signifies zero emissions, and the second zero symbolizes a new beginning for Jaguars.
Although Jaguar introduced a new logo, the leaping jaguar logo can still be seen, "laser‑etched into a hand‑finished brass ingot on each side of the car." Jaguar is expected to debut the four-door GT sometime later this year. It could offer a range of up to 478 miles WLTP or 430 miles EPA on a single charge.
Paris Hilton's pink Bentley Continental GT
Paris Hilton's love for pink is no secret. From cookware and house interiors to beauty items and cars, the American actress and model has turned a lot of things pink. But the most iconic item in Paris's arsenal of pink possessions is her pink Bentley Continental GT. According to Autoevolution, Hilton bought the Bentley Continental GT for reportedly $220,000 back in 2008-2009, and then went on to spend a staggering $280,000 on custom work alone. She sent the car to West Coast Customs around that time for its now-iconic pink makeover.
Hilton's Bentley retained the stock W12 engine with turbochargers, with a jolting top speed of around 207 mph, but she went all out with customization. She decked the dashboard with diamonds, and everything inside followed a pink and black theme. The car got pink wheels with Hilton's initials engraved, and the gear lever was encrusted with pink-colored rhinestones. Even the Bentley logo was customized to feature the initials "PH" at the center of the wings.
According to Tork Buzz, a basic service for the Bentley Continental GT costs around $800, and a full tune-up could cost up to $1,600 — pocket change for someone like Paris Hilton.
Porsche's Pink Pig
Porsche is known for producing some of the best-looking cars in history. However, Porsche took an unexpected design leap in 1971 when it introduced the 917/20 in Pink Pig livery at Le Mans that year. There's an interesting story behind that pig-flesh-colored livery. According to Porsche, during the 1971 Le Mans, one of the team sponsors — Count Rossi of the Martini & Rossi drinks company — refused to let the 917/20 race in the usual Martini colors because of its wide and odd-looking rounded body.
Porsche designer Anatole Lapine stepped in and saved the day by painting the Porsche 917/20 in the flesh-pink color, which is now celebrated as the Pink Pig legend. In 2018, Porsche took everyone by surprise by introducing two special 911s for Le Mans. The first Porsche 911, with starting number #91, wore the iconic Rothmans colors; the other Porsche 911, with starting number #92, grabbed eyeballs by wearing a vibrant flesh-like livery, reminding everyone of Porsche's "Pink Pig" design.
Car #92 with the Pink Pig livery went on to clinch first position in the GTE Pro category after a grueling 344 laps at the 2018 edition of Le Mans, finally bringing honor to the Pink Pig.
Barbie's 50th anniversary Fiat 500
The popularity of Barbie isn't a recent thing. While Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie did help make the fashion doll popular among today's youth, Barbie has been one of the most loved themes for companies' limited edition products for years. In 2025, this famous American fashion doll celebrates her 65th birthday, but remains as young as ever. However, in 2009, for Barbie's 50th birthday, Italian carmaker Fiat had a special gift for Barbie a limited edition Fiat 500 pink car, created in partnership with toymaker Mattel.
The Barbie Fiat 500 wasn't just pink on the outside: It had crystal sparkle on the interior bezels, a pink gear knob, and Barbie's iconic ponytail silhouette on the B-pillars. The seats were wrapped in white and pink Alcantara fabrics, and the floor mats were made of natural silk yarn.
Fiat's main surprise for girls was inside the glove box. It contained various shades of lip gloss along with an LED-lit vanity mirror. Rhinestones covered the antenna, seat belt moldings, and wheels — exactly how Barbie would want it.
Volkswagen #PinkBeetle
The famous German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen has been making cars since 1937. The first car from the company was the Beetle, designed by Ferdinand Porsche and his team, and it remains one of the most successful cars in Volkswagen's history. Out of the 23 million Beetles sold worldwide, a special pink-colored Beetle also made its mark.
First shown as a concept at the 2015 New York Auto Show, the #PinkBeetle entered production in 2017. It was also the first vehicle to be named as a hashtag: #Pinkbeetle. Volkswagen launched the #PinkBeetle in limited quantities in the U.S., offering both coupe and convertible configurations. However, the car's color was the most difficult decision for the company, as different regions wanted different shades. In the end, it was decided that a metallic fuchsia would be painted on the Beetle.
The #PinkBeetle was powered by the same 1.8-liter turbocharged direct-injection TSI engine as the standard Beetle. While the outside had some contrasting colors, such as gloss-black mirror caps and black running boards, the interior was decorated with a black dashboard accented with pink. The coupe was fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels, while the convertible got 18-inch wheels. The convertible model was priced at $27,615, a notch higher than the coupe, which started at $22,710.
Maserati Grecale Trofeo Barbie edition
The craze for Barbie also caught up with Maserati, and in 2022, the Italian luxury carmaker launched an ultra-limited Maserati Grecale Barbie Edition. The car was created through a partnership between Maserati and Mattel, "to break boundaries and showcase the unique flair of both brands," according to Maserati. Only two units of the SUV were produced globally and introduced as part of the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which focuses on women's empowerment and individuality.
The car was powered by a 530-hp V6 Nettuno engine that delivered amazing performance with a touch of glamour. While the entire car was painted pink, fine acid-yellow lines, inspired by Trident's racing heritage, accented the design. The interior of the Maserati Grecale Barbie Edition featured a black and pink theme, with pink used as a highlighter across the dashboard, carpets, and seat stitching.
On the exterior, the Barbie logo was displayed on both fenders, and a prominent letter "B" appeared on both rear quarter panels. The company also revealed that the outer paint was sealed with an iridescent topcoat, which revealed a rainbow effect when sunlight hit the car.
Jeet Wrangler Tuscadero 80th anniversary edition
To celebrate its 80th anniversary, Jeep launched the Wrangler in Tuscadero exterior paint, which Jeep describes as "a deep and intense chromatic magenta." The "Tuscadero Pink" color was named after the vibrant and bold character "Pinky Tuscadero" from the hit 1970s TV show "Happy Days." The pink Jeep Wrangler joined the list of the company's vivid color offerings, which include Gecko, Chief, and Nacho, and was available across all trim levels, including Wrangler Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe, and 392 models.
Opting for the Tuscadero color added an extra $395 to the MSRP in the U.S. Jim Morrison, Vice President of Jeep Brand North America at the time, said the most unique thing about the Tuscadero color is that "they draw a huge enthusiast following because they're exciting, authentic, and stand out, much like the Jeep community."
The Jeep Wrangler Tuscadero edition was launched in August 2021 and was only available for order until November 2021. The company sold 30,000 units during the three-month window. Due to soaring demand for the pink Jeep Wrangler, Jeep extended its availability until December 2021 for the 2022 model year.
Ford Thunderbird FAB 1 concept
After Rolls-Royce decided to let go of the project, Ford jumped in to create the Ford Thunderbird FAB 1 concept car. This pink car was made for the live-action film adaptation of the iconic Thunderbirds series, starring Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Edwards, and others. The movie, backed by Universal Pictures, was released in 2004. While the film received a lukewarm response, the FAB 1 became an iconic pink car.
The car was used by the character Lady Penelope, played by Sophia Myles, as her transport. The FAB 1 was built on the foundation of the eighth-generation Ford Thunderbird and had all the bells and whistles to be called a "supercar." FAB 1 featured a six-wheel configuration to distinguish it from ordinary cars, retractable wings that allowed it to take off (also shown in some movie sequences), machine guns, missile launchers, hydrofoils, a gas turbine jet engine, and more.
Interestingly, the car could also turn into a life raft in case of emergencies. Although the car was engineered to meet everything the movie demanded, the original "Thunderbirds" series creator, Gerry Anderson, strongly disliked Ford's version of FAB 1.
Panthermobile
Another pink car built especially for television was the Panthermobile. It was designed for the cartoon TV series The Pink Panther Show, which first aired in 1969. The Panthermobile was also called "the world's most flamboyant vehicle." It was designed by Ed Newton at Bob Reisner California Show Cars, with help from Dan Woods and customizers Joe Bailon, Bill "The Leadslinger" Hines, and Bill Honda. Interestingly, the Panthermobile also appeared in the title and credit sequences of the cartoon.
The Panthermobile was a 23-foot-long and 6-foot-wide pink car, built on an Oldsmobile Toronado chassis. Since the driving compartment did not have a covered top, the driver had to wear a helmet. If you think rear-view cameras and advanced screens are a thing of today, think again — the Panthermobile had a camera and a black-and-white TV monitor instead of rear-view mirrors.
This pink car was powered by a 7.0L Oldsmobile V8 engine and cost a staggering $100,000 to build in 1976. Reportedly, the car was owned by promoter Jay Ohrberg for several years before being sold at auction in 2011 to Galpin Auto Sports in Los Angeles, California.
Pink Nissan Micra C+C with BAR81E license plate
You might have already heard numerous times about people paying an exorbitant amount of money, sometimes more than the price of the car, for a fancy license plate. Something similar happened back in 2006, when a Nissan dealership, Chorley Nissan in the U.K., introduced a pink Nissan Micra C+C with a personalized "BAR81E" license plate. You guessed it right — the cost of the fancy license plate was more than the car itself.
The pink Micra C+C (Coupe and Cabriolet) was one of 275 special edition pink Micra C+Cs made. Normally, the Micra C+C was priced at around $28,000 in 2006. The dealership was hoping to sell the pink car for a whopping $70,000 with the number plate. By doing some math, it comes out that the cost of the "BAR81E" license plate was roughly $42,000, making it the most expensive Micra ever.
There was a special cause associated with the pink Micra C+C and the "BAR81E" license plate. After the car was sold, a sum of $477 was to be donated to the Breakthrough Breast Cancer charity.
Honda Pink Fit aka She's
One of the most reliable automakers in the world, Honda, also had a pink car, but not one associated with Barbie. It wasn't a collector's edition or specially designed for TV, but was meant for actual customers, specifically female drivers. Honda launched a pink Honda Fit and named it "She's." The Honda She's came with several features aimed at providing extra comfort to female drivers. The She's designer was none other than a female Honda executive, Tomonari Eri.
The Honda She's was more than just a pink car. It featured amenities such as front seat heaters, auto-leveling/auto-light control headlights, an electronic toll collection system (ETC), a UV-protected windshield and front window glass, and a pink smart key. The seats weren't just ordinary seats but allergy-clean sheets finished in warm-brown metallic paint with pink striping. It also had a fully automatic air conditioner with Plasmacluster technology to remove pollen and odors from inside the car.
The car was also equipped with a special pink-colored grille, a pink-colored license plate garnish, and a She's logo at the back. In 2020, Honda eventually discontinued the Fit model in the U.S.
Pink Rolls Royce Ghost for Breast Cancer awareness
In 2013, Rolls-Royce introduced a Ghost Extended Wheelbase model in pink, which was the company's version of the FAB 1 pink concept car used in the Thunderbirds movie. The car was named FAB1 and was created to support the FAB1 Million project and Breast Cancer Care. The FAB1 Million Project was spearheaded by Chris Evans (no, not Captain America) and aimed to raise around £1 million by letting people hire the pink Rolls-Royce Ghost over the next 12 months.
Reportedly, the car was made available for special events as well, with all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Care. Chris Evans said, "FAB1 Million aims to raise a million pounds for breast cancer. It's as simple as that. You can hire the most famous Rolls-Royce in the world as the icing on the cake to whatever special event you are attending or celebrating, knowing that you are donating to a very worthy cause in the process."
There was a special number available that anyone could use to book the pink Rolls-Royce Ghost. It featured pink umbrellas, hard-embroidered headrests with the Breast Cancer Care pink ribbon motif, FAB1 treadplates, and a pink and cream interior theme, with the Spirit of Ecstasy on top of the silver satin bonnet. The Rolls-Royce team also fitted 9.2-inch LCD screens, a 10-channel amplifier, and a 16-speaker system delivering up to 600 watts.