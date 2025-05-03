13 Of The Most Iconic Pink Cars Of All Time

Cheers to Carl Benz for thinking of putting an internal combustion engine inside a self-propelled vehicle, which led to the creation of the first car in the world. While the three-wheeled vehicle was a technical marvel, it wasn't meant to be a design statement. Color wasn't even a consideration during the early automotive days. Since most early cars were handmade, they were finished in black because quick-drying colors were limited. Henry Ford famously said in the early 20th century, "Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants, so long as it is black."

Advertisement

Black wasn't just a preference — it was practical. Back in the old days, black paint dried faster. That's why early cars were mostly available in black, white, and gray. However, cars evolved in technology, design, aesthetics, and colors as time progressed. By the 1920s, cars came in colors like green, blue, brown, and even red. Fast forward to today, cars are available in all kinds of colors, and if stock options aren't enough, one can always opt for a custom paint job. Still, according to 2024 data from Edmunds, white, gray, and black remain the most popular car colors in America.

As for rare colors like pink, while it's common in Japan and Korea, it's still extremely rare in international markets like America. While there are a bazillion reasons why pink cars aren't a practical choice for automakers, pink has been associated with celebrities, custom editions, and limited campaigns. Despite their rarity, some pink cars have left a lasting mark. Let's take a look at some of the most iconic pink cars of all time.

Advertisement