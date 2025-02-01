Pink Jeep: Everything You Need To Know About This Limited Edition Color
While the Jeep line is known for its ruggedness and dirty off-road adventures, the community is surprisingly very passionate about the color pink. So much so, that Jeep has even implemented pink into its official color line for a new model after Jeep drivers demanded it. There are now two Jeep models that come in pink from the factory: the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Gladiator, a newer Jeep model that turned a SlashGear reviewer into an off roader.
Jeep is calling this pink color "Tuscadero Pink," named after the character Pinky Tuscadero from "Happy Days." It's part of the company's lineup of "vivid" colors, which also includes Gobi, Gecko, Chief, and Nacho. It came as one of the initial color choices when the Gladiator was revealed in May 2024. At the time, Head of Jeep Brand in North America Bill Peffer said: "Our passionate Jeep fans asked for this limited-run color on Gladiator. We heard them. Now Gladiator is both the only pickup to deliver open air freedom and the only pickup available in Tuscadero."
Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator offer Tuscadero for a price
There are now two Jeep models that can come in Tuscadero Pink right from the factory. The first time it appeared as a color option was for the entire Jeep Wrangler line in 2021, which includes the Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe, and 392. Selecting this color option added an additional $395 to your purchase. Vice President Jim Morrison said at the time that the "confident" color was added to celebrate Jeep's 80th anniversary. He noted that Tuscadero Pink highlights the Wrangler's ability to "stand out on the road and trails" and the Jeep community's authenticity.
Tuscadero Pink appeared once more as an official color option for the Gladiator's full lineup in 2024 — the Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X, and Rubicon 392 — for an extra $895. This time the color launched on April 4, a Jeep-specific holiday referencing 4x4. It was brought back due to customer demand, but it won't be available to everyone forever.
Tuscadero Pink Jeeps are limited edition
The Tuscadero Pink Jeep Wrangler was announced as a limited edition color when it arrived in August of 2021. The initial run had the pink Jeep Wrangler only available until November 2021, meaning it could only be ordered for three months. During that time, 30,000 Wranglers in Tuscadero Pink were sold — and many Jeep lovers were left out. The demand was so high that Morrison announced that the production of the Tuscadero Pink Wrangler was extended to December 2022.
As Jeep fans continued to obsess over the Tuscadero Pink Jeep, it was added as an official color for the Gladiator for a limited time as well. It became available to order in the summer of 2024, paired with either a black or pink hardtop or black softtop. The Sky One-Touch powertop in Tuscadero arrived later in the year. Looking at the Jeep site now, Tuscadero pink is currently not an option anymore.