Pink Jeep: Everything You Need To Know About This Limited Edition Color

While the Jeep line is known for its ruggedness and dirty off-road adventures, the community is surprisingly very passionate about the color pink. So much so, that Jeep has even implemented pink into its official color line for a new model after Jeep drivers demanded it. There are now two Jeep models that come in pink from the factory: the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Gladiator, a newer Jeep model that turned a SlashGear reviewer into an off roader.

Advertisement

Jeep is calling this pink color "Tuscadero Pink," named after the character Pinky Tuscadero from "Happy Days." It's part of the company's lineup of "vivid" colors, which also includes Gobi, Gecko, Chief, and Nacho. It came as one of the initial color choices when the Gladiator was revealed in May 2024. At the time, Head of Jeep Brand in North America Bill Peffer said: "Our passionate Jeep fans asked for this limited-run color on Gladiator. We heard them. Now Gladiator is both the only pickup to deliver open air freedom and the only pickup available in Tuscadero."