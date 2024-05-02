Jeep Will Now Sell You A Bright Pink Gladiator Pickup Truck

Jeep definitely knows its audience and listens intently when Jeep fans speak, as the company just unveiled a new color for the Jeep Gladiator pickup, one that Wrangler fans might already be familiar with: Tuscadero. Or, as non-Jeep fans might say — pink. This makes the Gladiator one of the very few production cars available with a pink paint job right out of the factory and one of the only factory pink pickups ever produced.

According to a press release from Stellantis, the color was first introduced in the Wrangler in 2021, and it reached 30,000 orders. Clearly, Jeep fans wanted more pink in the lineup. Bill Peffer, the senior vice president and head of Jeep in North America, said: "Our passionate Jeep fans asked for this limited-run color on Gladiator. We heard them..." The new color will be coming to the Gladiator options list this summer on the Sport, Mojave, and Rubicon.