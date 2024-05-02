Jeep Will Now Sell You A Bright Pink Gladiator Pickup Truck
Jeep definitely knows its audience and listens intently when Jeep fans speak, as the company just unveiled a new color for the Jeep Gladiator pickup, one that Wrangler fans might already be familiar with: Tuscadero. Or, as non-Jeep fans might say — pink. This makes the Gladiator one of the very few production cars available with a pink paint job right out of the factory and one of the only factory pink pickups ever produced.
According to a press release from Stellantis, the color was first introduced in the Wrangler in 2021, and it reached 30,000 orders. Clearly, Jeep fans wanted more pink in the lineup. Bill Peffer, the senior vice president and head of Jeep in North America, said: "Our passionate Jeep fans asked for this limited-run color on Gladiator. We heard them..." The new color will be coming to the Gladiator options list this summer on the Sport, Mojave, and Rubicon.
One of the only pink convertibles on the market
The extra color will set you back $895 on 2024 model year Gladiators, but that might be a small price to pay to make other truck fans jealous of your hot pink truck. The price is the same as the paint option on the 2024 Wrangler, which was brought back in early April. Jeep notes that the Tuscadero paint color is limited, but it did not say for how long the color will be available, telling prospective customers on the Jeep website to contact their dealer of choice.
Still, it should be heartwarming to Jeep fans that Jeep not only listens to its customers enough to introduce an entirely new color but a color that bucks against the trend of deadly serious pickups that are only offered in grim shades of red, gray, or black. The Gladiator is the only pickup now that's technically a convertible and one of the only new vehicles out there that can be specced out as a pink convertible without contacting a custom shop or getting creative with a reciprocating saw.