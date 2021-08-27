Tuscadero paint is now available on the Jeep Wrangler

Jeep is revealing a new color option available for a short time on its entire 2021 Wrangler line. The color is called Tuscadero, and it’s a bright and vivid pink color. Jeep says this is the first time Tuscadero has been available on a Wrangler.

Buyers of any Wrangler model, including the Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe, and 392, can choose the Tuscadero color option. The paint color can be ordered from now through November 2021. The limited-availability pink color is an upcharge of $395.

Wrangler owners often like bright colors, and they don’t get much brighter than Tuscadero. Jeep has been busy this year, having revealed the first plug-in hybrid Wrangler ever offered called the 4xe. Hybrid power is a good fit with the Wrangler because the instant torque should help improve the vehicle’s off-road capability.

The hybrid models can also drive short distances on electricity alone. In addition, Jeep plans to deploy trailhead chargers to help owners of the plug-in hybrid vehicles stay topped off. Another interesting option that Jeep has revealed this year is the Wrangler Xtreme Recon package.

Pricing on that packet was revealed last month, adding an additional $3995 to the price of the Rubicon Unlimited. The package adds 35-inch all-terrain tires fitted to 17-inch wheels that are bead-lock capable. Rear swing gate reinforcement is included allowing the rear hatch to support a 35-inch spare tire. Other features include a 4.56:1 axle ratio and a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift with special shocks. Later this year, buyers of the Xtreme Recon Package who choose a manual transmission will be able to get an optional 4.88:1 axle ratio giving the Jeep an insane 100:1 crawl ratio for technical off-road sections.