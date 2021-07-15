Jeep reveals pricing for Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package in Chicago

Jeep has been busy at the Chicago Auto Show, revealing information and pricing on new options and accessories for its popular Wrangler SUV. One of the more interesting option packages that Jeep has recently revealed is the Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package. While we’ve known what the package brings to the SUV, one major mystery was exactly how much it would cost.

Jeep announced at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show that the Xtreme Recon Package would sell for $3995. The package brings LT315/70R17C 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-train tires mounted on 17-inch by eight-inch bead-lock capable wheels. The package also features swing gate reinforcement for mounting a 35-inch spare tire, 4.56:1 axle ratio, and a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift with specially tuned shocks.

The package provides the Wrangler with best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance, and water fording capability. When optioned with the Xtreme Recon Package, the approach angle increases to 47.4 degrees, the breakover angle is 26.7 degrees, the departure angle is 40.4 degrees, ground clearance is 12.9-inches, and the vehicle can ford 33.6 inches of water.

The package is available on Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited with the 3.6-liter engine with automatic transmission and eTorque and the Wrangler Rubicon 392. Production of Wrangler SUVs with the package will begin in August. Jeep also notes that a 4.88:1 axle ratio will be available on the Rubicon later in 2021, and when paired with the six-speed manual, the axle ratio delivers a 100:1 crawl ratio.

Jeep has also confirmed another option available for all Wrangler models called the Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop. That option is a front-row soft top that flips back for enhanced open-air driving. The option costs $895 and is made from ultra-premium black twill fabric. It appears that option is installed by the user and comes ready to install with mounting rails and hardware included to replace the standard Freedom panels for the hardtop.