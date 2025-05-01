Can The Check Engine Light Come On For Transmission Issues?

In order for our cars to carry us to and from our various destinations reliably, all the parts must work together smoothly. The fuel and air intake systems provide the ingredients necessary to power the engine, the suspension system supports the vehicle's weight and helps with handling, the transmission scales engine power to different speeds and driving scenarios, and the computer and electrical systems tie all those components together and monitor them for issues.

Modern vehicles come equipped with onboard diagnostic (OBD) systems, which work with the car's principal computer or powertrain control module (PCM) to monitor various vehicle systems and alert the driver when something isn't working right. When the OBD system detects an error or malfunction, it can store a diagnostic trouble code (DTC) and activate the check engine light. However, despite the name, your car's check engine light doesn't only indicate problems with the engine. In reality, the OBD system monitors virtually every part of the vehicle. While there are other dashboard warning lights designed specifically to alert you to issues with various other systems, like the anti-lock brake (ABS) light or the low oil pressure light, the check engine light can appear for a many different reasons, including problems with the transmission.

A faulty or malfunctioning transmission can trigger the check engine light for a handful of reasons, including things like an overheating gearbox or issues with the transmission control module (TCM). If you're interested in learning more about the different transmission issues that can cause the check engine light to appear, stick around. Here's what to know about transmission DTCs and how to diagnose them.