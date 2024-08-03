What Does TCM Stand For In A Car?

It's not critical that you know exactly how an automatic transmission works, but you should understand that it transfers engine power to the drivetrain using various combinations of gears, belts, bands, and/or transmission fluid. The TCM coordinates that complicated process with the rest of your car's systems and ECU to provide smooth engine power and shifting regardless of the ever-changing demands.

One way to think about it is to imagine your role in driving a manual transmission car. In that role, you're responsible for applying the clutch, selecting gears, and controlling the timing of shifts, both up and down. An automatic Transmission Control Module does all of that with great efficiency.

A TCM has an advantage over humans when it comes to controlling transmission shifts. It relies on the car's sensors and ECU to provide data such as vehicle speed, throttle position, engine load, and rpm to select the best gear (or ratio in a CVT) to maintain optimal performance.