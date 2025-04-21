The 7 Most Unsuccessful Lexus Vehicles Ever Sold

Flying high on its success with the Prius, Toyota decided to launch a more luxurious hybrid under the Lexus badge to appeal to deep-pocketed buyers. After all, huge celebrities like Jessica Alba, Natalie Portman, and Leonardo DiCaprio drove a Prius. The result was one of Lexus' dullest vehicles ever — the HS 250h.

On paper, Lexus' Prius had a lot going for it. Instead of the 1.8-liter hybrid powertrain in the Prius, the HS 250h received a larger 2.4-liter unit with 187 hp. 0-60 took okay-ish 8.4 seconds. Fuel economy: 35 mpg. Reviewers even praised the driving experience, saying it had all the Lexus hallmarks, like a smooth, isolated ride. The interior was also a huge upgrade over the Prius, with much better materials. Nobody bought it, though.

Lexus sold 6,699 units during the first (incomplete) year of sales in the U.S., rising to 10,663 in 2010. Sales fell off a cliff after that, with Lexus shipping just 2,864 units in 2011. In 2012, the HS 250h found only 799 new homes. The tedious design surely played a part; next to the second-gen IS 350, the HS 250h just looked bland — Like a Corolla with bad plastic surgery.

Still, the HS 250h had to deal with other issues. For instance, the ES 300h launched in 2012 with better, well, everything. Lexus' German rivals offered diesel-powered machines that offered more performance and drove better. So, somewhat predictably, the HS 250h is one of the rarest Lexus vehicles in the U.S.