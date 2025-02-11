Why Did Lexus Discontinue The CT Hybrid And What Took Its Place?

Lexus introduced the CT200 Hybrid, or CT200h, in 2011, when there were very few hybrid-powered offerings from luxury car makers. The car shared the drivetrain of the Toyota Prius with some attempts at upgrading the interior and handling. These days, the Prius is still in production and even saw an overhaul in 2023, but the CT200h disappeared from the U.S. in 2017. The Lexus was withdrawn over a few years, with the Japanese market seeing the last ones in 2022.

Advertisement

When the CT200h first came out, the response from automotive journalists was relatively positive. The car developed a reputation for reliability compared to gasoline-powered vehicles in the luxury small car bracket. Customers needing a more sporty car needed to go elsewhere, however.

That the CT200h faced some issues is beyond doubt. Sales of the car dropped steadily after 2014, despite a facelift in that year. A set of problems, some of which were beyond Toyota's control, led to the CT200h's demise.