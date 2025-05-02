What Oil Should You Use For Your Classic Car's Engine? (And How Often Should You Change It?)

Engine oil is an essential component for vehicles that rely on internal combustion engines for their power. Not only does oil provide critical lubrication for internal parts, but it also helps prevent engine overheating issues and the development of excess friction. However, despite how vital oil is for your engine's performance and health, it's subject to wear and tear and can lose its ability to provide lubrication and prevent heat buildup over time. That's why regular oil changes are so important and why your vehicle's manufacturer provides detailed information about recommended replacement intervals.

That said, not all cars use the same type and classification of engine oil. Different engines require different types of engine oil. While modern vehicles use increasingly thin (less viscous) oils, thanks to decreasing engine tolerances and clearances, most older vehicles rely on thicker or more viscous oils to provide lubrication. Classic cars, in particular, regularly use far thicker oils than are standard in many modern vehicles. Some of the oils most commonly used in classic cars include 10W-30, 10W-40 15W-40, and 20W-50.

However, that doesn't mean you can pour any thicker oil into your vintage vehicle. It's still critical that you follow the manufacturer's recommendations. If you have access to the vehicle's original owner's manual, that's the best place to check for information regarding engine oil. You can also check the oil fill cap on the engine, reach out to automotive experts, ask for assistance at an auto parts store, or search for the information online. If you're interested in learning more about classic car oil, including how often you should replace the oil in a vintage vehicle, stick around. As a former professional mechanic who has worked on innumerable classic cars, I'll break it down for you.

