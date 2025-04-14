10 Coolest Xbox Easter Eggs Gamers Should Know About

The world of video games is practically drowning in Easter eggs. You can't play the latest titles without seeing a reference to "Minecraft" or "The Legend of Zelda." However, Easter eggs aren't limited to just video games. Sometimes, engineers hide little nuggets in the hardware and code of the consoles that play video games.

Advertisement

While Microsoft's Xbox hasn't been around as long as rivals PlayStation and Nintendo, the Xbox line of consoles has left quite an impact on the video game industry. Granted, Xbox has never quite caught up in terms of sales numbers, but where would online multiplayer be without erstwhile-Xbox exclusives such as the "Halo" franchise? Xbox has its place in history, but even if it didn't, engineers made sure to leave their marks on the iterations of the consoles with cheeky little Easter eggs. Some of these special features reference the origin of the Xbox brand, while others are more or less tiny cheat codes built into the operating system. Regardless of the Easter egg itself, the teams behind the various Xbox platforms use them as a chance to let their freak flags fly.

Advertisement

Here are 10 of the coolest Easter eggs to ever grace an Xbox console.