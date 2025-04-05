10 Of The Best Easter Eggs Found In Video Games

In 1980, Atari released the sword and sorcery video game "Adventure." Hidden within its collection of castles, mazes, and dragons, all rendered in chunky pixel graphics, players could find the world's first video game Easter egg.

At the time, Atari was a juggernaut in the emerging home video game market, but its programmers, the people responsible for the company's success, weren't getting the credit they deserved for their work on the game. The company had recently been sold to Warner Communications, and the parent company didn't want programmers to have any name recognition, according to "Adventure" programmer Warren Robinett, via Forbes. So, Robinett did something about it. He programmed in a secret room that could only be accessed after a specific series of actions.

First, the players found the black key and opened the gate to the black castle. If they traveled the right path inside the black castle's intertwined double mazes, they would find a single pixel known as The Dot. If they then took The Dot to the right room, they'd find a hidden message revealing Robinett as the game's creator. What was supposed to be a way for Robinett to get credit for his work accidentally created the idea of video game Easter eggs, which are now an expected and beloved part of gaming culture. Here are some of our favorites.

