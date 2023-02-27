Ellie's Sony Walkman In The Last Of Us Episode 7 Is A Throwback To '80s Tech

80s nostalgia is big these days, and most of that is down to the success of shows like "Stranger Things." However, another hit show may have recently given its viewers a pining for the neon-tinted years of pre-1990. One of the most prominent pieces of tech from the era just cropped up in "The Last of Us."

During episode seven, eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted Ellie running with a Sony Walkman clipped to her waist during a flashback scene where she is running laps at military school. It appears again later in the episode, when Ellie and Riley dance to the music it's playing.

The Walkman in the show was itself a nod to the broken Sony Walkman Ellie has on her in the video game version of "The Last of Us." Players may remember spotting the Walkman while going through Ellie's possessions during a segment where she is trying to find medicine for Joel.

The Sony Walkman is closely associated with the 1980s, but it actually arrived in 1979. It was the world's first truly portable music player, and absolutely dominated that market for over a decade. It was battery powered, came with some very flimsy looking headphones, and was capable of playing cassette tapes — the most popular compact media format of the era.

Despite the fact they are beyond obsolete almost 44 years on, the Walkman still holds a special place in many people's hearts — and Sony recognized that a few years ago.