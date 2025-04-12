12 Settings You Should Immediately Change On Your Google TV

If you're looking to buy a large new TV for your living room, chances are it runs the Google TV OS. Google TV is a feature-rich TV interface that allows users to run apps, games, and content platforms on their TVs. It's straightforward, clutter-free, and has a wider selection of apps compared to most other TV operating systems. While the Google TV user experience is pretty simple out of the box, it has several settings enabled by default to enrich a user's experience while watching TV. However, not everyone may appreciate these features, as they can hinder the user experience depending on the model and where your TV's manufacturer ranks among major TV brands.

Advertisement

On the other hand, there may be a few settings that are disabled out of the box but certainly deserve your attention. Toggling these features can improve the content recommendation algorithm, protect your privacy, make your TV faster, and improve your experience of watching movies or TV shows. Most TVs slow down after a while, but changing these settings could help keep things running smoothly. Most settings included below are universal to all Google TVs. However, the placement of these settings may vary depending on the brand of TV you use. So, if you don't find a setting in the same place as what's mentioned in this article, dig around the different menus; you'll likely find it tucked away somewhere.

Advertisement