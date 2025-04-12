10 Alternatives To The RTX 5080 GPU That Are More Readily Available

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, it can be hard to purchase a graphics card without feeling like you're paying way more than you should. Nvidia's RTX 5080 is among the best-value high-end GPUs you can get today, even with its massive base price of $1,000. But low availability has made this card exceptionally difficult to get in any official capacity — and even if it's in stock, you'll likely be spending over $300 more for minimal benefits. Even when considering the pros of upgrading to Nvidia's new RTX 50 series graphics cards, the cost just lessens the value of those upsides.

Luckily, this card isn't the only card you're able to get. Depending on your budget and what you're using your graphics card for, there are a lot of alternatives to the RTX 5080 GPU that are both more available and less costly. If you're willing to deal with the secondhand market, there are even more choices for you, with some especially ancient models still holding up well in certain modern titles. If you have a monitor with a lower resolution or refresh rate, you might even end up paying less money for the same performance that a 5080 would give you.