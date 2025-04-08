RTX 5070 Vs. RTX 5070 Ti: Is It Worth Paying Extra For The Higher-Performance GPU?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nvidia's GPU release strategy is pretty well-known at this point. Its engineers develop the next generation's chipset architecture, the company releases a line of models ranging from entry level to high-end, and then a few months later, it releases an upgraded version of those models with a 'Ti' or 'Super' designation. This pattern doesn't come as much of a surprise to long-time followers of the company, but it does raise some questions.

The new RTX 5070 is the company's latest midrange GPU. There are a lot of pros and cons associated with upgrading to Nvidia's RTX 50 Series graphics cards in general, but those that are targeting the midrange in particular might be curious what the benefits of getting the new 5070 Ti are, and whether it's worth the extra cost over the standard RTX 5070.

I've been building custom gaming PCs for nearly a decade and have been an avid follower of Nvidia's technology since the 10 Series launched. I've learned that one of the best ways to compare cost to performance is to take a look at the specifications and the manufacturer's promised performance, then look at benchmarks performed by independent reviewers, before finally comparing the price difference to see if the upgrade is worth the cash.

