10 Of The Fastest Civilian Helicopters, Ranked By Top Speed

Since its groundbreaking invention in 1939, the helicopter has steadily transformed the world of transport, though it took a decade or two to really reach its potential. The Korean War served as the first large-scale stage of the helicopter when the Bell 47, one of the most iconic military helicopters in history, proved to be a literal lifesaver as it transported the wounded from the battlefield to hospitals in rear areas.

Advertisement

From its military roots, the helicopter has branched out into many civilian applications. Its unique ability to hover, attain high speed, and requirement for a small landing footprint make it a perfect fit for a wide range of tasks. Today, modern civilian helicopters are involved in everything from transporting donated organs to ferrying CEOs and pop stars to rescuing stranded adventurers and aiding law enforcement in chasing down criminals.

Though often spoken of in the same breath as airplanes, helicopters, as a general rule, are not as fast as their fixed-wing siblings. Some of the fastest private jets in the sky today can achieve upward of 700 mph, but most helicopters operate between 150 and 160 mph. While those speeds might not raise many eyebrows, the pure utility of helicopters makes them an integral part of today's transportation network.

Advertisement

In honor of the helicopter's convenience and life-saving service, we examine some of the fastest choppers on the civilian market, ranked by top speed.