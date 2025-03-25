How Fast Are Police Helicopters? A Look At Average Top Speed

Police departments all across the United States have helicopters to help them perform actions that otherwise wouldn't be possible. When there's a high-speed chase on the local news, it's the eye in the sky keeping tabs on the suspect, relaying their location to ground units and keeping them privy to pertinent information. But high-speed pursuits aren't the only situation where helicopters improve policing. They also transport officers, act as a deterrent, perform reconnaissance, and respond in a timely manner to emergency calls. When they are on these missions, however, police helicopters don't travel at their maximum speeds.

The average cruising speed for a police helicopter is around 100 miles per hour, but if they need to get somewhere faster, many can travel as fast as 170 mph. There are approximately 1,000 police helicopters used in the United States, with the New York Police Department flying their first one in 1948.

Of course not all aircraft are built the same, so the speed depends on the helicopter's model. The Louisiana State Police flies the Bell 407, a model that recorded one of the fastest helicopter flights ever. However, there are choppers used by larger police departments than can travel faster. No matter the speed, traveling in a straight line without concern for traffic helps law enforcement arrive at the scene of a crime in a matter of minutes.

