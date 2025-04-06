10 Used Volkswagen Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

The Volkswagen brand (pronounced Folks-vah-gen) that we know today is 88 years old. In May 28, 1937, the German government, under the National Socialist (Nazi) Party formed a new automobile company by the name Gesellschaft zur Vorbereitung des Deutschen Volkswagens mbH. However, the name was changed to Volkswagenwerk that same year. The term Volkswagenwerk meant "The People's Car Company." The first car Volkswagen ever produced was the Volkswagen Type 1, popularly known as the Beetle, which was designed by Ferdinand Porsche and his team.

Fast forward to today, the Volkswagen group is known as the parent company to some of the most iconic automotive brands worldwide, including Bentley, Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi, Skoda, Ducati, and Seat. Volkswagen has not only created some of the most successful car models in history but also has a fleet of some very reliable models. In 2025, Consumer Reports ranked Volkswagen 16th out of 26 car brands in its Used Car Brand Reliability list, with vehicles such as the Atlas, Beetle, Golf, Golf Alltrack, GTI, Jetta, Passat, and Tiguan considered.

Despite its reputation for engineering excellence, not every Volkswagen model has been a hit. Like other automakers, this German automobile manufacturer has its fair share of problematic models, plagued by mechanical failures, expensive repairs, and recalls. In this guide, we have listed 10 used Volkswagen models you should avoid at all costs.

