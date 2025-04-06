10 Used Volkswagen Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs
The Volkswagen brand (pronounced Folks-vah-gen) that we know today is 88 years old. In May 28, 1937, the German government, under the National Socialist (Nazi) Party formed a new automobile company by the name Gesellschaft zur Vorbereitung des Deutschen Volkswagens mbH. However, the name was changed to Volkswagenwerk that same year. The term Volkswagenwerk meant "The People's Car Company." The first car Volkswagen ever produced was the Volkswagen Type 1, popularly known as the Beetle, which was designed by Ferdinand Porsche and his team.
Fast forward to today, the Volkswagen group is known as the parent company to some of the most iconic automotive brands worldwide, including Bentley, Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi, Skoda, Ducati, and Seat. Volkswagen has not only created some of the most successful car models in history but also has a fleet of some very reliable models. In 2025, Consumer Reports ranked Volkswagen 16th out of 26 car brands in its Used Car Brand Reliability list, with vehicles such as the Atlas, Beetle, Golf, Golf Alltrack, GTI, Jetta, Passat, and Tiguan considered.
Despite its reputation for engineering excellence, not every Volkswagen model has been a hit. Like other automakers, this German automobile manufacturer has its fair share of problematic models, plagued by mechanical failures, expensive repairs, and recalls. In this guide, we have listed 10 used Volkswagen models you should avoid at all costs.
2006, 2009, 2011, and 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
The Volkswagen (VW) Jetta has been one of the brand's most popular models, but certain model years have been plagued with issues. According to CarComplaints, the 2006 VW Jetta of the fifth generation suffered from problems related to transmission, engine, electrical circuitry, brakes, and interior accessories. The 2006 Jetta was involved in six official recalls, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affecting over half a million vehicles.
The 2009 and 2011 models have also been notorious for faulty brakes, jerky engine performance, electrical malfunctions, suspension and transmission problems, and faulty sensors. According to NHTSA data, the 2009 Jetta has been involved in seven recalls. In contrast, the 2011 model takes it up a notch with 11 recalls, primarily for issues related to its faulty airbags, electrical system, electronic stability control, engine, transmission, lighting, and suspension.
According to Consumer Reports data, the 2019 VW Jetta had an overall reliability score of just one out of five. One of the major issues was its transmission, which produced a grinding noise. The model was also famous for premature engine failures, faulty climate control systems, and problematic automatic transmissions, making it one of the worst used Jetta models to own.
2000, 2004, and 2006 Volkswagen Beetle
The Beetle is one of the best-selling cars of all time, enjoying a fascinating run from 1938 until 2019, when Volkswagen discontinued it. While it was introduced as a people's car, not all Beetles were built to last. Volkswagen's first car also has a few model years that you should steer clear of at all costs if you are in the used car market. Although many Beetle models produced between 2000 and 2013 have been full of problems, some specific years stand out.
The 2000 Beetle, for instance, has 454 complaints with CarComplaints. According to NHTSA data, this model has been involved in a total of nine recalls. Owners have reported issues with faulty airbags, engines, electrical systems, fuel systems, seat belts, lights, brakes, and hydraulics. However, it is the 2004 Beetle that bagged the title of the Worst Model Year by CarComplaints. With eight recalls under its belt, the 2004 Beetle has troubled owners with transmission failures, windows and windshield problems, faulty electronic systems, and high repair costs.
MotorBiscuit has pointed out that the 2006 model is another model of the Beetle to avoid due to numerous complaints about its transmission, windshield and window issues, and unreliable interior components. While the Beetle is iconic and offers a nostalgic appeal, these specific models are best avoided to prevent mechanical headaches.
2009, 2010, and 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen introduced the Tiguan at the Frankfurt International Motor Show in September 2007, and it has since become a popular SUV among the masses. The 2011 Tiguan was a best-selling model, with annual sales reaching 500,000. Competing against the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Ford Escape, the Volkswagen Tiguan has tasted success against its rivals. However, the hard truth is that no automobile manufacturer has a perfect portfolio of cars, and this is the case for Volkswagen.
Common problems that can happen with the Volkswagen Tiguan include issues with the brakes, engine, and electrical components, which is part of why it is one of the most problematic Volkswagen models to avoid in the used car market. The 2009 model has the highest number of complaints (349) at CarComplaints. Most issues were related to its engine, cooling system, steering, interior electronics, and lights. The same is the case with the 2010 Tiguan, with many owners facing issues related to its engine, and it was also a part of two official recalls by the NHTSA.
According to the Car and Driver publication, the Tiguan models from 2010 to 2013 were also a part of the massive airbag recalls that affected 420,000 Volkswagen vehicles. However, it is the 2018 Tiguan that earned the title of the Worst Model Year by CarComplaints. This model was officially recalled 13 times per the NHTSA for faulty airbags, electrical systems, engine problems, lighting defects, and brake issues. So, if you spot the 2009, 2010, or 2018 Tiguan in the used car market, we recommend looking elsewhere.
2002 and 2003 Volkswagen Passat
With over 9 million deliveries globally in 2024, Volkswagen Group has cemented its place in the hearts of its customers. The company not only has a strong lineup of SUVs, but it is also renowned for its sedans. The Passat is one model that just celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023. After being introduced in Europe in 1973, a year before the Golf, it became a favorite among sedan lovers. However, it wasn't always a sedan, as the first-generation Passat was launched in two and four-door fastback sedan versions, as well as three and five-door hatchback versions.
Fun fact: the VW Passat continued to use the Audi Fox architecture and longitudinal engine layout until the launch of the B3 model in the late '80s. While some suggest avoiding VW Passat models from 2000 to 2015, a few specific years stand out as ones to steer clear of at all costs. The 2002 and 2003 models are considered among the worst Passat models ever, with CarComplaints even giving the 2002 model an Avoid Like The Plague badge. The 2002 model has over 880 complaints, earning its title of Worst Model Year due to severe engine problems (via CarComplaints).
The 2003 model also has a poor track record, with seven official recalls per the NHTSA data and over 1,000 complaints at CarComplaints. The most common complaints associated with the 2003 Volkswagen Passat include its faulty engine, electrical system, cooling system, and brakes, among others. Not sure which year model Passat to buy? Now you know which ones to avoid.
2009 and 2011 Volkswagen Routan
The Volkswagen Routan is a lesser-known minivan from the company. It is essentially a rebadged Chrysler Town & Country launched in 2009 to fill the void in the North American minivan market. However, the van failed to meet Volkswagen's expectations, and with consistently poor sales, it was discontinued in 2013.
According to CarComplaints, the 2009 Routan was famous for shutting off while driving, steering locks, and abrupt seizures. Due to these major issues, CarComplaints also awarded the 2009 Routan the title of Worst Model Year. According to NHTSA data, the first-generation model has over 293 complaints and has been subject to six recalls for faulty airbags, ignition issues, rear axle failure, and electrical problems.
The 2011 model also has its fair share of issues, accumulating the highest number of grumbles for the Routan at CarComplaints. Owners frequently reported problems with its electrical system, engine, brakes, and fuel system. The Routan was more famous for its electrical issues than its other systems. Also, since it was based on the Chrysler's unreliable minivan platform, it inherited many problems, making it one of the least dependable VW models.
2008 Volkswagen Eos
The Volkswagen Eos was the world's first with a sliding and convertible (CSC) roof. The front part of the roof was glass, functioning like a conventional sunroof, and it would only take 25 seconds to open or close. Car and Driver even praised the VW Eos "to be among the best convertible values in town." While it seemed like a great convertible for those who wanted one, it also brought a host of problems.
According to CarComplaints, the 2008 Volkswagen Eos has a high enough number of complaints to earn it the Worst Model Year title. Ironically, the most common issue about the Eos was the failure of its convertible top, the very feature that made it popular. Owners also reported facing high fuel consumption and timing chain issues with the 2008 Eos.
While the car hasn't been subject to any recalls, according to NHTSA data, owners have registered their complaints regarding its faulty engine, airbags, and electrical systems. Aside from the 2008 model, it's also advisable to avoid the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Eos model years.
2005, 2008, and 2012 Volkswagen Touareg
Some may remember the Volkswagen Touareg as an affordable alternative to the pricey Porsche Cayenne and Audi Q7 (all three shared the same PL71 platform), while others may recall it as the SUV that towed a 747 jumbo jet. Volkswagen not only brought the luxury of its Porsche and Audi siblings at a much affordable price but also equipped the SUV with a powerful V10 TDI engine. Motor Trend even stated in its review that the "Touareg doesn't just pass other cars, she launches past them."
While it was a good SUV, problems just couldn't be kept at bay. According to CarComplaints, the 2005 model of the Touareg has the highest number of complaints, with 121. The 2005 model was also subject to two official recalls for fuel filter leakage and seat belt issues, per the NHTSA.
The 2008 Touareg faced even more issues, with four recalls related to fuel pump leakage, roof edge spoilers, and fuel supply line issues. Meanwhile, the 2012 model was plagued with TDI (Turbocharged Diesel Injection) failures, with an average repair cost of around $7,000. Some owners have also reported concerns about brake pedal failure when the cruise control was engaged. High fuel consumption and costly repairs make these Touareg models ones to avoid.
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
North American buyers love big SUVs, and Volkswagen entered the segment in 2018 with the Atlas. There are two versions of the VW Atlas: the standard Atlas and the Atlas Cross Sport. The standard Atlas offers an extra row for two additional passengers, whereas the Atlas Cross Sport is shorter and features a coupe-like design. Despite being marketed as a family-friendly SUV, the first-generation Atlas, particularly the 2018 model, is notorious for engine and other mechanical problems.
CarComplaints data shows that the 2018 Atlas has the highest number of complaints, with most issues related to the engine, paint quality, cooling system, and electrical system. To make matters worse, the 2018 Atlas has been involved in a staggering 16 recalls, per NHTSA data.
Some of the common problems reported by owners of the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas include water pump failure, airbag malfunctions, radiator issues, and a problematic safety brake system, according to data by Consumer Reports.
2010 and 2012 Volkswagen CC
The famous VW Passat gained a sleeker sibling in the form of the Volkswagen CC, which stands for Comfort Coupe. The Volkswagen CC sacrificed headroom and cargo space for a stylish coupe-like design and debuted in 2008. The 2011 model was the most famous one, winning three prestigious design awards in theiF Product Design Award (iF Industrie Forum Hannover), the red dot Design Award (Design Centre of Nordrhein Westphalia, Essen), and the Australian 'Design Award' (Australian International Design Awards, Sydney).
Despite its stylish looks and popularity and its sale of over 320,000 units, the Volkswagen CC also troubled its owners. According to CarComplaints, the 2010 model has the highest number of complaints (387), primarily related to engine problems. This model year was also subject to four official recalls, according to NHTSA data.
However, the 2012 model, despite having slightly fewer complaints (391), gained the title of the Worst Model Year by CarComplaints. It has been recalled six times for airbag malfunctions and fuel pump failures. The 2010 and 2012 models are among the worst Volkswagen CC years and should be avoided.
2001 and 2015 Volkswagen Golf
If there's a list of legendary cars, the Volkswagen Golf has to be on that list. With millions of diehard fans, the VW Golf remains one of the best-selling Volkswagen models of all time. As of 2024, approximately 40 million Volkswagen Golfs have been sold since its debut in 1974. However, some Golf model years have been a pain in the head and should be avoided for troublesome behavior.
The 2001 Golf, for instance, has 168 complaints on CarComplaints and has been subject to nine official recalls, according to the NHTSA. Most recalls were related to problematic engines as well as issues with the engine cooling system, exterior lighting, and brakes. Owners were also frustrated with the 2002 Volkswagen Golf because of its automatic gear-shifting problems, reverse gear failures, and engine overheating, among other issues.
The 2015 Golf is the worst model for the car. With over 200 complaints and 12 recalls (via NHTSA), the 2015 Volkswagen Golf is the model year that should be avoided at all costs.
Methodology
While Volkswagen cars are often considered a good buy and a machine that offers drivers pleasure, not all of its models have tasted success. Some model years have been troublesome for owners, who have voiced their frustrations on multiple forums and websites.
To compile this list, we analyzed data from various sources, including data from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), to review complaints filed and recall information. SlashGear also examined forums and websites such as CoPilotSearch to identify the worst model years for different Volkswagen models. CarComplaints provided detailed information on the number of recalls, complaints, and user reviews for each make and model year.
This list may not contain all of the Volkswagen models that you should avoid, but it is a resource to help buyers be aware of particular models that stand out for frequent mechanical failures and high maintenance costs. Always conduct thorough research before heading to the used car market to buy a used Volkswagen to get a better value on your investment.