Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10 Review: A Beautiful Laptop Held Back By A Few Flaws

This laptop is simply beautiful. The top of the Yoga Slim comes in a singular "Tidal Teal" colorway and features a glass lid. The combination of the teal colorway and glass top allows light to bounce and reflect off the top, giving it a nice reflective look. From a distance, this laptop demands to be looked at, it really is that attention-grabbing.

Advertisement

With the top being glass, it does tend to pick up fingerprints, but it's easily cleaned. My main concern is its durability. After seeing how easily phone screens get scratched, I can't imagine the lid faring too well over the long term. It didn't pick up any scratches during my testing, but I babied it far more than I do my own laptop. It does carry a MIL-STD-810H certification, so my fears may be unwarranted, but it's worth pointing out. The bottom is made from 50% recycled aluminum.

Steve Smith/SlashGear

Despite its 14-inch display, Lenovo did a remarkable job of keeping this laptop on the smaller side. At just 12.32 x 8.01 x 0.57 inches and weighing only 2.76 pounds, this laptop is portable and can easily be tossed in a bag and carried around. Despite its name, this is not a 2-in-1 laptop, and the hinge lacks the ability to even open it 180 degrees.

Advertisement

With a starting price of $1,760, I'm pretty salty about the available port selection. You get a total of two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports (one on each side), a power button, and a camera shutter switch. You don't get a headphone jack, a USB-A, or an HDMI port. Heck, this laptop is even missing a Kensington lock slot. All in all, the connectivity options are very disappointing.