Why Car Axles Are More Complicated Than You Think (And Why One Day We Might Not Even Need Them)

For the most part, while their functions are deceptively complex, we're all familiar with a typical car axle. Being the method by which most cars mount their wheels, axles represent one of the most important components on just about any vehicle. In its most simplest form, an axle is a shaft which mounts at least one wheel on either end. The world's first axles appeared on humble carts and chariots, and for thousands of years they remained the same — virtually nothing more complicated than a straight shaft with wheels attached.

That is, until those wheels needed to be steered, and then needed to be driven. This necessitated the development of articulated functionality — suddenly, the wheels had to turn in another axis, and accept power from an on-board engine as well. This is where things get really complicated, and we'll discuss how both of these tasks are accomplished. However, axles as we know them today might not always be around in mainstream usage as well.

In short, it's largely due to the widespread use of powerful electric motors, which negate many drawbacks of the traditional auto axle. Such drawbacks include the working forces associated with things like differentials, driveshafts and the like, as well as the space these components utilize. Undoubtedly, these advanced electric systems will also undergo their own technological innovations, just like the traditional axles we have today. Let's explore the details of this near-universal means of power transfer common to most vehicles you see on the road, beginning with the basics and working up from there.

