There is little doubt that the Industrial Age changed the face of warfare. In a few centuries, battle evolved from cannon and cavalry to blitzkrieg and ballistic missiles. World War I may have been the first thoroughly modern conflict with the birth of the tank, the advent of aviation, and the creation of automatic weapons.

New plays on older technology were part of that change. Gunpowder has been around since at least the ninth century C.E. It reached the Middle East by the 13th century and made its way to warfare around the 14th century. By the 20th century, advances such as rifling, pin-fire cartridges, and repeating weapons changed warfare forever. Yet, it may not have been the evolution of firearms that wrought the most change.

The word engine comes from the Latin root ingenium, which gave birth to the English word ingenious. Before the Industrial Age, the term "engine" applied to things of particular ingenuity, especially physical products such as tools or machines. Medieval warfare relied on examples such as ballistas, trebuchets, and catapults. Some surprising examples came from Leonardo da Vinci's workshop.

As much as siege engines played a part in the eternal wars of the Middle Ages, this article examines the engines of the modern age. These ingenious devices changed not only how humanity lived but also how it fought. We first examine the category of engines that contributed to this monumental change before picking out several specific examples of groundbreaking engines that changed the face of warfare.