Smartwatch Vs. Smart Band: What's The Difference?

Given the number of wearables on the market, it's hard to keep up with all of the different varieties. Smartwatches are the first thing that comes to mind when many of us think of wearables. After all, from ads for the latest Apple Watch to the person next to us in the gym checking notifications on their wrist during a workout, we see them everywhere. They're so common it's easy to forget there are wearable smart devices that aren't watches. That's where smart bands come in, representing an alternative to smartwatches while maintaining many of the same capabilities as their more feature-rich, attention-grabbing counterparts.

Advertisement

If you're deciding between a smartwatch and a smart band, at first glance, they probably look pretty similar and in many ways they are. An easy way to think about the difference between the two is that a smartwatch like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is an extension of your smartphone while a smart band is basically a souped up fitness tracker. When all is said and done, the decision to buy a smartwatch vs. a smart band will have a lot to do with your needs and how you plan to use the device.