They say necessity is the mother of invention, but what is the mother of improvement? How do you take a product and make it better? In the auto industry, innovative engines are often the answer. Sometimes, engineers will try to adapt the technology of one kind of vehicle for another. One famous example is the Chrysler Turbine car and its jet engine. Chrysler staff took the turbine engine they developed for World War II military vehicles and used it to create an all-new automobile powerplant. But not every innovation is engine-based. Sometimes, car manufacturers take ideas from one system in a car and use them to improve another.

While racing cars are powerful standalone vehicles in their own right, they also serve as testbeds and proof of concepts later adapted for general automobile use. Any technology that makes racing cars grip the road better or improve fuel efficiency can do the same for cars meant for the average consumer. While some technologies take center stage in a vehicle's design, others are more under the hood. Regardless of where the component is located, cars wouldn't be anywhere near as advanced as they are today if it weren't for racers who tried to push the limits of performance.

Here are 10 surprising ways racing technology has made your car better.