What Does OHV Stand For In Engines?

The internal combustion engine, despite being a century-and-a-half old, is still an impressive marvel of engineering. There are several variations of engine design that have been experimented with over the years, such as the Knight Sleeve Valve engine, but those who aren't as familiar with engines may not understand a lot of the terminology such as what OHV stands for and how it works, but this article aims to change that.

An engine can generate power through a process of mixing air and fuel within a cylinder, creating consistent but carefully measured mini-explosions. These small reactive blasts force the pistons, located inside the cylinder, to move up and down. The pistons are connected to the crankshaft, and this is what transforms the up and down energy into a rotational one, directing power to your vehicle's wheels. This example is the most common type of engine, but there are plenty of other weird engines used in production cars.

One of the critical parts of an engine that enables the creation of energy is the valvetrain. The valvetrain is the mechanism that controls the intake valve, which lets the oxygen and fuel into the cylinder, and the exhaust valve, which releases gas out of the cylinder. There are several types of valvetrains, but one common design is the OHV or overhead valve. Overhead valve configurations offer some advantages over other designs, such as making great low-end torque; however, the more straightforward design of OHVs limits its abilities at higher RPM ranges.