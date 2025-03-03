6 Of The Worst-Looking Chevrolets Ever Made

It seems anytime there's a list of undesirable, unreliable, or ugly Chevrolet models, the Chevy Vega predictably appears near the top. However, although the Vega could be one of the most hated Chevrolet models ever made, it debuted to rave reviews. Chevrolet introduced the 1971 Vega 2300 to the world in September of 1970 as the replacement for the outgoing Chevrolet Corvair. The sub-compact four-cylinder featured four body-style variations, each with two doors. It could be had as a sedan, hatchback coupe, Kammback station wagon, or a panel express truck.

The Chevy Vega was introduced to compete with import and domestic models and garnered acclaim as MotorTrend's 1971 Car of the Year. The award wasn't without merit, as the Vega was GM's first automobile to feature standard front disc brakes. In addition, it offered three horsepower levels and two manual and two automatic transmission choices. The three power levels, 70-, 85-, and 110-hp, all came from the same base engine, a 2.3-liter dual-overhead-cam inline-four, which also contributed the "2300" to its name.

In the end, the Vega was delivered overweight, over budget, overheating, and subject to rapid corrosion. Chevrolet recalled around 500,000 Vegas in 1972 due to issues with the rear axle housing, jammed throttle cables, backfires capable of rupturing its gas tank, and a host of other problems.

