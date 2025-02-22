Here's Why Chevrolet Discontinued The Avalanche

Chevrolet introduced the Avalanche in the early 2000s on the GMT800 platform that was shared with full-size SUVs and trucks like the Tahoe, Silverado, and Suburban. Chevy announced the first-gen Avalanche in February of 2001 as a 2002 model and started production a few months later. Those early versions had a 285-horsepower 5.3-liter Vortec V8 and were available in two- and four-wheel drive formats. Later that year, Chevy introduced the Avalanche 2500 Series with a 340-horsepower, 8.1-liter V8 under the hood. Its combination truck/SUV body style landed the Avalanche on our list of Chevy's 10 strangest vehicles ever, but it still took home the 2002 Motor Trend Truck of the Year award. This honor was thanks in part to the unconventional Convert-A-Cab midgate.

The folding bulkhead allowed for cargo-hauling versatility and was unique to the Avalanche and its Cadillac Escalade EXT cousin. In an interesting twist of fate, the midgate has made a comeback on the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV, which makes it a sort of spiritual successor to the Avalanche. The second-generation Avalanche arrived in 2007 and used GM's new GMT900 platform. It remained a cross between a Suburban and Silverado, although Chevy ditched the heftier 2500 version. More importantly, the new Avalanche shed the hideous plastic body cladding from the first-gen model. Buyers were offered the choice of two V8 engines: a 320-horsepower, 5.3-liter Vortec or a 6.0-liter beast that put out 366 horses. GM announced the end of Avalanche production after the 2013 model year, thanks to declining sales and GM's bankruptcy.

