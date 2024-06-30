7 Chevys Built With Engines From Other Brands

Chevy has made some of the most powerful and iconic engines of any U.S. automaker. For example, it was one of the first automaker ever to build an engine that put out one horsepower per square inch of displacement. Pair that with over a century in the market along with millions of vehicles sold, and Chevy is in a realm few other automakers occupy. Even today, you can buy crate engines directly from Chevy that are either faithful recreations of legendary engines or newer stuff that can deliver a huge boost in performance.

It has a long and storied history of making its own engines and it's donated quite a few of its own engines to GM's other brands. Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, and a host of other brands have housed Chevy engines in the past. You can even find them in some vehicles you wouldn't expect. For example, the 2003 Isuzu Ascender carried an engine that could also be ordered in a Chevy Corvette. When it comes to lending engines, Chevy has done so as much as any other brand.

As such, you may be surprised to learn that Chevy has also borrowed engines from other automakers in the past. It doesn't happen terribly often, and it typically flies under the radar when it does. Most such ventures are temporary partnerships with other automakers and virtually no examples are still sold new today. It's not every day when one of GM's best engine makers borrows an engine from somewhere else, so here are some Chevy vehicles built with someone else's engine.