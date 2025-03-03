6 Compact Makita Products You'll Want For Your Tool Collection
If you've ever browsed through Home Depot's power tool section, you may have come across the iconic teal selections of Makita. With over a hundred years of history, the Japanese brand has proven itself to be a leader in the tool industry and continues to innovate in more ways than one. In recent years, Makita has introduced a ton of high-tech products into its portfolio, like 360-degree laser leveling kit, a HEPA filter backpack vacuum, and portable power station.
Considering that even non-Makita tools are compatible with its 18V battery system, it's no wonder that it's a top choice for a lot of home DIY hobbyists. Although they're no longer all manufactured in Japan, Makita is known to manufacture durable products from hand tools, power tools, to more unique items, even for homeowners who don't have as much space.
Unfortunately, not everyone has the space necessary to keep all their Makita products under one roof, especially if you live in a small space or have an already packed garage. But if you still want to add a few to your collection, Makita does manufacture a few compact products that might fit your needs. In this article, we've listed some interesting compact Makita tools that you can buy today. Furthermore, to know how we defined "compact" and the other factors we considered, you can read our methodology at the end.
18V LXT Cordless Multi-Tool
One of the best reviewed products on this list, the Makita 18V LXT Cordless Multi-Tool isn't just a good bang for your buck, but it's also pretty compact for all its features. On Amazon, this multi-tool has earned itself a rating of 4.8 stars from over 5,000 buyers. With this one tool, you're free to plunge cut, sand, and remove grout. Using its "tool-less" clamping system, you can use it with Makita's plunge blade or with other brand's accessories with the included multi-tool adapter.
Weighing around 4 pounds, Makita's multi-tool is only about 12 inches long with an 8-inch barrel grip, side locks, and an on/off switch. With the 18V LXT battery, Makita shares that you can expect up to 20 minutes per full charge and control the speed that goes up to 20,000 oscillations per minute (OPM). Makita also states that it has a 3.2 degree oscillation angle, which can be useful for things like sanding.
On Amazon, this compact tool retails at $123 and comes with a 30-day return guarantee. If you need more than the included blades, you can also purchase the compatible Bionso oscillating saw blades for under $30 which holds an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 7,600 Amazon reviewers. The 35-piece set contains everything from different-sized wood and plastic blades to stainless steel blades for your Makita tool.
18V LXT Cordless LED Work Light
While flashlights are part of our list of Makita tools people think you should avoid, it does offer tripod lights that have garnered pretty positive reviews online, such as the 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless/Corded Work Light. With an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 340 people, this Makita work light is available in both teal and camo green — although, the green option is a few dollars more expensive. But take note, you will need to factor in the cost of the 18V batteries, since they aren't included in the set.
With prices starting at $168, it can last up to three hours per full charge with a 6.0 Ah battery, and it has three settings that you can adjust depending on how bright you need it to be. There is also a bundle that comes with a polycarbonate diffuser for $184.35. Designed for tough conditions, it is dust and water-resistant with an IP65 rating, so you don't have to worry about it so much when it's surrounded by a lot of action. While it's relatively heavy compared to other items in this list at around 9 pounds, it does pack up nicely in a 12-inch by 12-inch box-like shape.
18V LXT Cordless Caulk & Adhesive Gun
While some people have the patience and the hand strength to do caulking the good old fashioned way, you don't have to pretend if you don't. With an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 380 buyers on Amazon, the Makita 18V LXT Cordless Caulk and Adhesive Gun can help solve your caulking needs. With 1,100 pounds of dispensing force at your disposal, you can select your preferred caulk or adhesive flow rate out of five speeds or make use of its variable speed trigger. Retailing for $263, it can accommodate 10-ounce cartridges and has a built-in drip-reduction feature.
On Amazon, a professional collision repair technician shared in a review that it worked perfectly with urethane for auto glass, which is known to be challenging to dispense. In addition, another person mentioned that they were able to seal in their entire bathroom with no problems. Combined with the 18V LXT battery, which isn't included in the price, this caulk & adhesive gun only weighs a little over 5 pounds. Plus, its sleek design that is 7.68 inches long makes it easy to put away for those months when you don't need it. Alternatively, if you 're leaning toward Ryobi power tools instead, it also offers a 18V ONE+ Caulk Gun that you can consider, which is a little bit lighter at only 3.85 lbs.
18V LXT Cordless Heat Gun
In reality, heat guns can be used in a variety of ways for home renovation or repair, such as stripping paint, loosening tiles, and getting your pipes back in order. So, despite its small size, the small Makita 18V LXT Cordless Heat Gun might be a good investment for you. With up to 21 minutes of use per full 6.0 Ah battery, this heat gun can generate 1,022 degrees Fahrenheit of heat that can help you melt adhesives easily with a max air flow of 7 cubic feet per minute (CFM).
Apart from the heat gun unit itself, it also comes with a tool case and four types of nozzles (glass protection, wide, reflector, and reduction). With an average rating of 4.2 stars across 150 Amazon reviews, the Makita Heat Gun retails at $128. While it's not the cheapest heat gun option on the market, it does come with a 3-year limited warranty, in case it does not perform up to standard.
18V LXT Cordless Inflator
Do you want to be everyone's favorite person at your next poolside get together? Well, a Makita 18V LXT Cordless Inflator might make you an unexpected star, especially since it can pump up everything from party balloons, soccer balls, to even tires for vehicles. Capable of producing up to 120 PSI, it also has an LED screen that displays the pressure and a useful auto-stop feature that can keep your things from popping by accident. With its 25-1/2-inch hose, you'll have no problem pumping air wherever you need to.
Not to mention, this cordless inflator also joins our list of beginner-friendly Makita power tools, so you can easily save the day during your next outing without embarrassing yourself by not knowing how to operate it. On Amazon, this cordless inflator is sold for $102 and is available in two colors: the standard Makita teal blue and camo green. That said, should you want to get the inflator kit, which has a 1.5Ah battery and charger, you'll need to be prepared to spend around $239.
18V LXT Brushless Cordless 6-Inch Pruning Saw
There are endless joys to living in a place filled with trees, but having to prune them is not one of them. Although it's a bit of a hassle, pruning can help manage the size of trees to the extent that they don't damage property or cause accidents. While you can use some shears, a more convenient way is to use something like the Makita 18V LXT Pruning Saw instead.
Makita shares that it's compact as well as brushless and can do over 140 cuts of 2-inch Cedar per fully-charged 2.0 Ah battery, but you can definitely expect less run time if you plan to use it on thicker material. With its 6-inch precision bar and chain, Makita claims you can make tool-free adjustments for easier maintenance. Apart from the benefits of a little saw without the hassle of gas, it also has instant start capabilities and a retractable guard for safety.
Retailing for $173, this pruning saw comes with a flat file, round saw chain file, chain sharpening kit, saw chain, guide bar, and holster. On Amazon, the Makita 6-inch pruning saw has an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 150 users. Similar to other items on this list, you will need to already own the 18V battery or buy it separately. The good news is this cordless pruning saw only weighs 3.7 lbs. While one wouldn't necessarily call this super compact, it is significantly lighter and smaller than other Makita saws in the market.
How these compact Makita tools made it to the list
To search for items on this list, we looked at the Makita tool catalogue, which has a ton of cool gadgets that most people don't know about. While the term "compact" can be pretty broad, we considered two ways wherein one might define it. First, we looked into tools that are lightweight and can be comfortably held and operated with one hand. Second, we considered power tools that have heavier counterparts but were designed specifically to be smaller, lighter-weight, or more maneuverable.
Afterward, we looked at customer reviews on Amazon, as well as the official Makita website to find tools that have received an average rating of at least four stars from verified buyers. While Makita offers several other compact tool options, we made sure to only include items that have at least a hundred reviews, which show their dependability and consistency as a product. We also looked at both positive and negative comments to note the strengths and stories of actual usage to help give readers a benchmark for how they were used successfully in the past. Lastly, to help you make better decisions in terms of price, we also listed inclusions, such as whether or not you need to buy batteries separately and available bundles.