6 Non-Makita Tools That Work With Makita Batteries

As the manufacturer of many high-quality tools used by both professionals and DIYers, Makita has established itself as one of the more popular and reliable major tool brands you can stock your garage with. While it's more affordable than some other popular brands, such as Milwaukee and Snap-On, Makita products often come with higher price tags than those of lesser-known brands.

That's exactly why some people save money by opting for third-party accessories compatible with Makita tools. However, there's another way you can save money — perhaps even a lot more money — and that's by purchasing not just third-party accessories but also third-party tools that are compatible with Makita's lithium-ion batteries. Most of Makita's cordless tools use interchangeable proprietary batteries and chargers, such as Makita's 18V LXT models. If you're already in possession of one or more of these batteries because you own Makita power tools, then you can expand your collection with more affordable non-Makita tools without needing to buy additional batteries or chargers.

A lot of third-party options come from brands you may have never heard of, which can always be a risky proposition — the last thing you want to do is waste money on a lemon. Here are six non-Makita tools worth purchasing that work with Makita batteries, based on the positive feedback of people who've used them. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

