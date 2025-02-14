6 Non-Makita Tools That Work With Makita Batteries
As the manufacturer of many high-quality tools used by both professionals and DIYers, Makita has established itself as one of the more popular and reliable major tool brands you can stock your garage with. While it's more affordable than some other popular brands, such as Milwaukee and Snap-On, Makita products often come with higher price tags than those of lesser-known brands.
That's exactly why some people save money by opting for third-party accessories compatible with Makita tools. However, there's another way you can save money — perhaps even a lot more money — and that's by purchasing not just third-party accessories but also third-party tools that are compatible with Makita's lithium-ion batteries. Most of Makita's cordless tools use interchangeable proprietary batteries and chargers, such as Makita's 18V LXT models. If you're already in possession of one or more of these batteries because you own Makita power tools, then you can expand your collection with more affordable non-Makita tools without needing to buy additional batteries or chargers.
A lot of third-party options come from brands you may have never heard of, which can always be a risky proposition — the last thing you want to do is waste money on a lemon. Here are six non-Makita tools worth purchasing that work with Makita batteries, based on the positive feedback of people who've used them. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
MtiolHig Cordless Brad Nailer
There are several different Makita nailer kits that can help you replace your hammer, but not all of them are built the same. Makita's brad nailer, for one thing, is one of the Makita tools you should avoid — at least according to people who've used it. If you find yourself in need of a brad nailer and have Makita 18V batteries on hand, though, you can opt instead for the MtiolHig Cordless Brad Nailer. On Amazon, the product has an encouraging 4.3 out of 5 overall customer score, based on over 200 ratings.
The tool drives 18-gauge brad nails between ⅝-inch to 1.25 inches in size, so you'll be able to use it for many different tasks, including upholstery, door, and window installation, as well as roofing, flooring, and woodworking projects, among other applications. It's equipped with a dual-mode toggle switch that allows you to seamlessly switch between sequential and contact-actuation firing modes. It can fire two to three nails per second and includes a tool-free jam release that allows you to quickly clear any jams. Integrated LED lights allow you to work in low-light areas. The nailer also offers a lightweight, balanced design and ergonomic grip that allows you to use it for extended periods with less fatigue.
The tool is compatible with several different types of Makita 18V batteries, though the manufacturer says that for the nailer to be effective you'll want to have at least a 4 Ah capacity. While most Amazon customers have given the tool positive reviews and seem satisfied with its quality, there are a few complaints about its nail depth and issues with jamming you'll want to be aware of before purchasing.
Amazon sells the MtiolHig Cordless Brad Nailer for $116.99.
Eastyle 100W Cordless Hot Glue Gun
Eastyle manufactures hot glue guns that are compatible with various major tool brands, including DeWalt and even Milwaukee. Its cheapest model, however, is its teal blue tool that works with Makita 18V batteries. The Eastyle 100W Cordless Hot Glue Gun has an impressive 4.6 out of 5 average customer rating, based on over 1,500 Amazon reviews.
The compact tool weighs just 1.65 pounds and is cordless, making it a useful addition to any crafting kit. It can be applied to paper, cotton, and fabric, as well as glass and plastic, so you can even use it for some home repairs in addition to arts and crafts. It sports an ergonomic handle with a textured, yet soft, rubber grip that makes it more comfortable to use for longer tasks. It employs a simple trigger control and can discharge glue pretty quickly — 0.63 ounces per minute. That's partly due to its quick preheating feature, which takes about three to five minutes and keeps the temperature of the metal tip consistent. An LED indicator lets you know when the tool is turned on, so you can avoid any accidental burns or fires. Also included is an integrated safety fuse to prevent overheating.
Its metal nozzle is designed to be drip-free. Overall, customers find that the tool is convenient to have around for crafting and that it produces high-quality glue that doesn't leak. They also praise the fact that the gun heats up quickly, though there are some complaints of a flimsy trigger and short battery life. However, the product comes with a five-year warranty, so you can always get it replaced if you get stuck with a dud.
The Eastyle 100W Cordless Hot Glue Gun has a list price of $27.99 on Amazon.
KXX Cordless Vacuum
While there are Makita vacuums that won't break the bank, its stick vacuum will run you a little under $100. The third-party KXX Cordless Vacuum, on the other hand, is $30 cheaper and uses the same 18-volt Makita batteries. The 500W motor is equipped with a turbine blade design that spins at 18,000 rpm, allowing it to generate 46 cubic feet per minute of airflow. This affords the vacuum with enough suction power to pick up larger debris and fine dust from your carpets, upholstery, countertops, and more. It can do this while keeping noise levels under 67 decibels, to boot.
Plus, the cordless vacuum uses a dual filtration system that includes a removable and washable HEPA 2.0 filter that captures dust, pet dander, and particulate matter to help keep the air quality in your home at cleaner, safer levels. The receptacle of the vacuum can hold 600 ml of debris, so you won't need to constantly stop and empty it. When you do need to empty it, the container is easily removable. Adding to its convenience are integrated LED lights, silicone grips for your hands, and a lightweight design.
The KXX vacuum is also versatile and features a 5-in-1 design that allows it to effectively clean different types of surfaces, including tight corners. It includes two extension tubes, a floor nozzle, a crevice nozzle, a long strip brush, and a round head brush. Based on over 520 Amazon reviews, the tool has a positive 4.1 out of 5 overall user score. Customers appreciate its strong suction power and effectiveness and say that it's particularly useful for cleaning cars. However, there are some complaints about it quickly draining its Makita battery.
The KXX Cordless Vacuum is available from Amazon for $65.99.
Fiihio LED Work Light
Based on over 1,100 Amazon customer reviews, the Fiihio LED Work Light has a solid 4.4 out of 5 average user rating. The tool, which is compatible with Makita 18-volt batteries, has an interesting, efficient design — rather than bothering to build a stand for the light, Fiihio instead uses the Makita battery itself as its base to keep it upright. The tool includes 42 lamp beads and has both low and high brightness settings. With a 5 Ah battery, it can last up to 12 hours. A 140-degree swivel head allows you to aim the light where you need it.
The work light is useful on job sites for a few different reasons, and can also come in handy when camping, working under vehicles, having backyard parties, or during power outages. It's compact and weighs just a little over one pound, making it very portable. It has an IP67 rating, which means it's fully resistant to dust and can be submerged in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. It also has a durable aluminum alloy shell that's corrosion-resistant and easily dissipates heat. The tool also includes very convenient USB-A and USB-C charging ports that can power two devices at once.
The tool also includes a metal hanging hook, but it does lack the tripod legs you can find with the Makita 18V LXT Cordless Tower Work Light, which is one of the best Makita lights for your job site. That could be inconvenient if you're looking for height and have nowhere to hang Fiihio's light, but Makita's Tower Light is also much, much more expensive — so you might be willing to make the trade-off.
The Fiihio LED Work Light retails for just $29.99 on Amazon.
Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool
There are several practical uses for a Makita oscillating multi-tool, which makes it a great addition to your tool kit. If you're looking to save some money, though, you can opt instead for the more affordable Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool, which is compatible with Makita 18V batteries. The product has a 4.2 out of 5 overall customer score, based on over 450 Amazon reviews. Not only is it cordless, but it's lightweight for added portability. It also includes an auxiliary handle you can attach that will give you a two-handed grip for more precise control.
The tool is capable of generating up to 8,500 to 21,000 oscillations per minute, which is a wide enough range to allow you to use it for many kinds of applications, including sanding, cutting drywall, sawing wood, and removing grout, rust and paint. You can choose one of six different speeds and easily adjust between gears when you need to, allowing you to multitask without interrupting your workflow.
In addition to wood and drywall, the Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool can be used on carpets, soft metals, plasterboard, skirting boards, copper, plastic, laminates, and more. A quick-release lever allows you to easily swap out accessories, and the tool is conveniently bundled with 15 sandpaper pads, a sanding plate, a scraper, and four different blades. However, there were several complaints from Amazon customers that the blades aren't sharp enough, so you may want to consider compatible ones from other brands.
You can purchase the Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool on Amazon for $46.99.
Edtran Cordless Heat Gun
There may be some Makita tools you find are worth paying more, such as the top 18V Makita tools that users recommend most. For more niche products that aren't as well-reviewed, however, you might as well save money by going with a third-party option — for example the Edtran Cordless Heat Gun, which is powered by Makita 18V batteries.
The heat gun can be used for a wide assortment of tasks, from drying paint and removing adhesives, to shrink tubing, as well as vinyl wrapping, candle making, thawing frozen pipes and locks, and many more. The tool incorporates two separate heating elements in its barrel, which allows it to provide two different temperature levels — 662 degrees Fahrenheit and 932 degrees Fahrenheit. A simple switch allows you to easily go back and forth between the two settings. It has a low-to-moderate flow rate of 200 liters per minute/13 meters per second.
Adding to the heat gun's versatility are three different attachments that come with the tool — two concentrator nozzles and a reflector nozzle. A reflector nozzle helps distribute heat evenly around smaller items, while the concentrator nozzles create a more intense and precise heat flow. Based on over 300 Amazon reviews, the Edtran Cordless Heat Gun has an average user rating of 4.1 out of 5. Some of these reviews say that the gun takes too long to heat up, though others explicitly say it heats up just fine. Since the majority of ratings are five stars, though, you probably won't regret adding the tool to your kit.
Amazon sells the Edtran Cordless Heat Gun for $54.99, though it is currently discounted for $40.
How these non-Makita tools were selected for this list
The reviews of Amazon customers who've purchased and used the recommended tools in this list were thoroughly examined to ensure that these products are actually compatible with Makita batteries. Additionally, these reviews were used to make sure that recommended tools are actually reliable and work as advertised, which is especially important when buying from brands with less-established reputations. These reviews included pros and cons, which were carefully weighed before deciding which non-Makita tools to include on this list.
The customer reviews were selected from Amazon because the retailer has a large user base. The more customers weighing in on a given product, the more reliable its overall user rating is, as any fake reviews or outlier scores made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) won't affect the average score as much. The recommended non-Makita tools in this list have at least a 4.1 out of 5 overall customer score, based on at least 200 user ratings, if not well over a thousand.
As for the types of tools chosen for this list, careful consideration was given to making sure these cordless products can actually be useful to both professionals and homeowners, whether for repairs, DIY projects, crafts, or cleaning and maintenance. Prices were also compared with Makita counterparts when applicable, with the idea being that if you were to go with these third-party options, you'd be saving enough money for it to be worth it.