6 Cool Makita Gadgets That You Might Not Realize Exist

Narrowing down the list of Makita tools that we can't help but want was challenging. Some of the cool Makita gadgets that didn't make our list this time include a high-visibility heated jacket, a cordless coffee maker, and a nifty lantern with a built-in radio that would serve as a fine companion for nighttime fishing trips, or pulling an all-nighter to get your car running in time to go to work or school.

We'll also stay away from some high-tech Makita products that don't quite meet the cool gadget status we're looking for here. Even though there's no question that the Makita catalog includes some handy tools, like pressure washers, oscillating multi-tools, sliding compound miter saws, and self-propelled commercial lawn mowers, just to name a few.

Most of the cool Makita gadgets we'll list here are sold as "Tool-Only" versions, meaning they won't come with a battery or charging system included. One of the things you should consider before buying Makita tools, or any brand of cordless tool, is the compatibility of its batteries. If you're already part of the 18-volt Makita power tool family, you already have a good start to the Makita battery collection required to power these gadgets.

