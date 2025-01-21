6 Cool Makita Gadgets That You Might Not Realize Exist
Narrowing down the list of Makita tools that we can't help but want was challenging. Some of the cool Makita gadgets that didn't make our list this time include a high-visibility heated jacket, a cordless coffee maker, and a nifty lantern with a built-in radio that would serve as a fine companion for nighttime fishing trips, or pulling an all-nighter to get your car running in time to go to work or school.
We'll also stay away from some high-tech Makita products that don't quite meet the cool gadget status we're looking for here. Even though there's no question that the Makita catalog includes some handy tools, like pressure washers, oscillating multi-tools, sliding compound miter saws, and self-propelled commercial lawn mowers, just to name a few.
Most of the cool Makita gadgets we'll list here are sold as "Tool-Only" versions, meaning they won't come with a battery or charging system included. One of the things you should consider before buying Makita tools, or any brand of cordless tool, is the compatibility of its batteries. If you're already part of the 18-volt Makita power tool family, you already have a good start to the Makita battery collection required to power these gadgets.
Boss Horn dual train horn
The first cool Makita gadget on our list doesn't actually appear in the Makita tool catalog, but, instead, comes from Boss Horn. The Boss Horn dual metal trumpet train horn uses a Makita drill as its power source. It comes out of the box ready to use without any additional assembly or setup required and includes a remote control with up to a 160-foot range. It shouldn't concern you that it's not a direct-from-Makita product since all 16 of the customers leaving reviews on Boss Horn's website gave the train horn a five-star rating.
When ordering your Makita train horn from Boss Horn, you can choose to have the 14-inch dual metal trumpets coated in either black or chrome. The black version lists for $185 without a battery or charger, while the chrome trumpets increase the tool-only price to $215. Adding the compatible 18-volt battery and charger to either package increases the price by $80.
The Makita train horn is built upon a new Makita drill and produces up to a 150dB train-horn blast, louder than the sound produced by firing many firearms. While Boss Horn says the Makita train horn is "ideal for sporting events, graduations, and political conventions," we recommend careful consideration before such uses. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association says that "impulse noise [measured as dB peak pressure (dBP)] greater than 140dBP will hurt your hearing right away."
Makita's Outdoor Adventure hot water kettle
Yes, we bypassed the cordless coffee maker but chose to include a Makita hot water kettle. Why? Because the hot water kettle is more versatile than a coffee maker. Whether you're tailgating at your favorite sporting event, camping off-grid, or just trying to make it through a cold day at a jobsite, there are a number of uses for piping hot water. First, you could make a hot cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa to add some warmth to your insides.
The 36-volt Makita hot water kettle uses two 5.0Ah 18-volt LXT Makita batteries (not included) to bring 27 fluid ounces of 50°F water to a boil in nine minutes. The kettle features "dual layer construction" to keep the water hot without using additional power. In addition, the kettle's "boil dry protection" feature prevents overheating when there's not enough water present for safe operation.
The Makita hot water kettle lists on Amazon for $229, but it's currently on sale for $126. While the Amazon version is a brighter teal color, it has the same specs as found on Makita's website and has the benefit of 33 customer reviews, garnering a 4.5-star rating.
Makita's Outdoor Adventure 18-volt cordless power source
A portable power station is another handy device to have when you're tailgating or camping. While large power stations offer options to power standard household appliances, the ability to plug into a USB outlet to charge a cell phone or other compatible electronic device is often all we need. That's where the Makita Outdoor Adventure 18-volt cordless power source comes in handy.
Makita's 18-volt power source features two USB ports that deliver 2.1 amps each for a total of 4.2 amps when both ports are in use. The power source's USB ports have rubber covers designed to minimize water and dust intrusion. The Makita 18-volt cordless power source lists on Amazon for $44.40, although it's usually on sale for less. Of course, you'll need a compatible 18-volt battery to make the system work. In addition to the two USB ports, the power source features an integrated belt clip and a convenient on/off switch.
If you're not sure something so simple is worth the investment, you should consider the reviews. The Makita cordless power source has received nearly 13,000 reviews on Makita's Amazon store and maintains a 4.7-star rating there.
The Makita Outdoor Adventure cooler/warmer
Another cool gadget from Makita's Outdoor Adventure lineup is the cooler/warmer. The Makita cooler/warmer is capable of keeping its contents cold, cool, or piping hot while utilizing multiple power sources. Those power sources include the option to use one or two 18-volt Makita LXT batteries (the second battery extends the unit's run time), a 12V/24V DC auto adapter, or corded AC power to plug into a standard household-type electrical outlet.
The Makita cooler/warmer features a capacity of 21 quarts (20 liters), four cooling settings, including 15°F, 30°F, 40°F, and 50°F, and two heated settings at 130°F and 140°F. The cooler/warmer includes an LED display that displays the temperature inside and the state of the batteries when operating on 18-volt power. The unit also has built-in USB plugs for charging personal electronics, large wheels for easy transport, a sturdy handle, and an integrated bottle opener. When empty, the cooler/warmer weighs 32 pounds with the two optional batteries attached.
Amazon lists the Makita cooler/warmer for sale at $824. The cooler/warmer has 292 customer reviews and holds a 4.6-star rating with 80% of reviewers rating it the full 5 stars.
Makita's compact cordless stick vacuum
Makita makes a variety of cordless vacuums, but the company's compact stick vacuums are likely to surprise most people, and their ease-of-use makes them cool. The Makita 18-volt LXT cordless stick vacuum with the highest ratings on Amazon (with 4.8 stars) is the model XLC02XB, priced at $164.46 with the included Cyclonic Vacuum Attachment.
The specs for the XLC02ZB stick vacuum from Makita indicate the vacuum can deliver up to 33 minutes of continuous use from a compatible 18-volt 5.0Ah LXT battery (sold separately). The lightweight stick vacuum weighs 2.7 pounds with the battery attached, and features two-stage cloth filtration that eliminates the need for vacuum cleaner bags. The unit includes an extension, a floor nozzle, and a crevice tool for convenience.
We recognize that not everyone will think a cordless stick vacuum rates as a cool gadget, but anyone that's ever lived in a small space will recognize the appeal of its versatility. In addition to its cordless operation, the Makita stick vacuum works on carpet and hard-surface floors. As a bonus, the crevice tool allows the vacuum to get into those hard-to-reach places.
The Makita cordless multi-surface scanner
The final Makita gadget on our list is pretty cool, but it also carries a steep price tag, so you'll want to carefully evaluate how much time and money it could save you before you order it. The Makita cordless multi-surface scanner, $1,229.99 on Amazon, is one of those tools that could not only save you time and money, it could add to the safety of doing projects around the home or jobsite.
What's so cool about the Makita cordless multi-surface scanner? Makita says it's "capable of detecting a variety of embedded objects up to 7" deep" in base materials including wet or dry concrete, wood or drywall wall partitions, and hollow blocks. That means the scanner could detect rebar embedded in concrete, or shielded electrical wires in a wall before drilling or cutting into those surfaces.
The Makita scanner features rugged construction with a rubberized over-molding that's dust-and-water-resistant to protect your investment. It also includes a four-inch illuminated color display that allows the operator to see the embedded objects in real-time, however, the screen is a source of concern for some reviewers who feel the clarity should be better. Overall, 75% of Amazon reviewers gave the unit 4- or 5-star ratings, while 13% found it lacking in one way or another, leaving the Makita scanner with a 3.9-star overall rating.
Why did these cool Makita gadgets make our list?
We dug through the Makita tool catalog and other online sources in search of some obscure gadgets that displayed a certain level of coolness to curate a list that we felt offered a little something for everyone. You're not likely to find any of these displayed on the tool aisle of a big box store next to identical offerings from other tool brands.
In an effort to ensure we were reviewing dependable products, and not novelty gadgets, we turned to customer reviews wherever we could find them. Some items don't have a lot of customer reviews due to their obscure nature, however, the feedback we found indicates these cool Makita gadgets are worthy of our consideration.