8 Of The Most Memorable Lexus Cars From Movies & TV

Often used in car chases, but also to showcase the financial status of characters and their taste in automobiles, movie cars can also help automakers reach cult status.

Aston Martin made a name for itself by teaming up with James Bond. Ford solidified Mustang's image as one of the coolest in the industry with cameos in "Bullitt" and "Gone in 60 Seconds." Ferrari showed its exotica credentials with the F430 in "Miami Vice" and F355 Spyder in "The Rock." Let's also not forget that the Toyota Supra Mk IV became a cultural phenomenon after featuring in the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

But what about Toyota's luxury division, Lexus? The Japanese premium automaker is already an established player in the industry and launched some stunning cars through the years. From revolutionizing the high-end segment with the LS 400 in 1989 to giving us one of the most memorable supercars with the LFA, Lexus has done everything to deserve its place among the automotive icons.

Unsurprisingly, Lexus has also had prominent cameos in movies and TV series. In this piece, we'll have a closer look at what makes the most memorable Lexus cars to appear on screen so notable. Naturally, we'll also tell you more about the cars themselves, because we are SlashGear, and we like to share our knowledge. Let's dig in!

