What Engine Powered The Lexus LS 430, And How Much HP Did It Have?

The Lexus LS 430 resulted from parent company Toyota's relentless pursuit of perfection, a battle cry that began with the introduction of the almighty first-generation Lexus LS 400 in 1989. After sticking with a familiar body design in the second-gen Lexus LS, the third-gen Lexus LS 430 that went on sale from 2000 to 2003 featured more rounded styling cues, shorter front and rear overhangs, and a sterling 52%-to-48% front and rear weight distribution. It received a styling and equipment update for the 2004 model year, which continued until the final production model in 2006.

The LS 430 debuted with a new engine under the hood, a larger-displacement 4.3-liter 3UZ-FE V8 with 290 horsepower, compared with 256 hp for the Lexus/Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 engine from the first- and second-gen Lexus LS. And the all-new, larger displacement V8 had VVT-i variable valve timing and could put out 320 pound-feet of torque, about 60 more than before.

Lexus LS 430 models sold from 2000 to 2003 came with a five-speed Super ECT electronically controlled transmission with AI shift algorithms that avoided unnecessary upshifts or downshifts going uphill or downhill. Torque-activated powertrain control delivered smoother, more precise shifts. The redesign sold from 2004 to 2006 introduced an all-new six-speed automatic transmission.

