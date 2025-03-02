8 Of The Most Expensive Cars Wrecked In Movies & TV

Hollywood movies are never shy of a crash or two. With classic car chases often allowing filmmakers to create pile-ups, smashed cars have become a monumental piece of cinematic entertainment. But what are the single most expensive smashes of individual vehicles? While no definitive list is available, we can gauge the value of some epic wrecks with estimates at the time of shooting and the prices of similar vehicles sold at auction.

However, with a glut of conflicting information (or even a lack of any in some cases), it can be hard to pin down exact figures. The Lykan Hypersport that went skyscraper jumping in "Fast & Furious 7" is one example. While each of the genuine limited edition supercars had an estimated value of $3.4 million, they were, of course, replicas. A single stunt car survived to go to auction in May 2021, with early bidding starting at around $100,000.

Another example is the Lamborghini Miura P400 from 1969's "The Italian Job." Many sources claim this car was valued at a cool $1.5 million — a lot of dough for the ;. However, it turned out to be a pre-crashed car, meaning the filmmakers didn't think twice about wrecking it. That said, we can look under the hood of plenty of smashes, including some seriously pricey wrecks. And they weren't all replicas, either. Some movies trashed genuine vehicles in the name of entertainment, which some of you may find tragic. Sensitive gearheads should proceed with caution.

