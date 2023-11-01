This Destroyed Lamborghini Could Sell For $2 Million Thanks To A Controversial Movie Scene
If you have a couple million dollars lying around, you can pick up the iconic white Lamborghini Countach featured in Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street." However, if you have seen the film, you'll know that the vehicle did not exactly leave the set in pristine condition.
The 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition used in the film will be sold at auction, starting at $1.5 million on November 25 at the On the Grid auction in Abu Dhabi. Be warned this article contains minor spoilers for "The Wolf of Wall Street," but it does explain the horrific scene aftermath of the car's condition post-fliming.
In the film, Jordan Belfort — played by Leonardo DiCaprio — finds himself less than a mile from his home, high as a kite on Quaaludes, barely able to control his arms and legs. The issue is there is an emergency that calls for him to get to his house and make a phone call. As he remembers it in the film, he crawls over to his Lamborghini Countach, fumbles into the driver's seat, and drives home slowly.
However, that's not how it actually went down. In the next scene, after being arrested at his home, it's revealed that the Countach got seriously dinged up and destroyed from all sorts of obstacles he hit along the way while driving under teh influence.
A unique supercar turned film collector's item
This 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition is one of 658 to be produced, making the on-set damaging of this special edition vehicle a controversial decision among car lovers. The supercar brings the punch of the almost-as-rare 5000QV, but can't be mistaken as one from the exterior.
That's because the chassis was redesigned for Lamborghini's 25th anniversary by the company's then-chief engineer Horacio Pagani. That chief engineer is the same person who famously went on to found Pagani Automobili. The Lamborghini restyling features modified vents, new wheels, a rear bumper that extends outward, and modified engine bay covers.
It wouldn't be a Countach if it didn't have Lamborghini's flagship V12 engine. Under the hood of this special edition supercar is a 5.2L V12 5MT engine with a six-carburetor fuel system that produces 455 horsepower. This five-speed manual, rear-wheel drive car can hit a top speed of 190 mph, and go 0-62 mph in five seconds.
Whoever buys this vehicle probably isn't looking to rebuild it to its former glory. The vehicle is being marketed as a collector's art piece, complete with authenticity documentation from the fiml. Included with the supercar is a Jordan Belfort costume, two DVDs of the film, two crew hoodies, and a clapboard and director's chair — both signed by Scorsese, DiCaprio, and co-star Margot Robbie.