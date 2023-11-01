This Destroyed Lamborghini Could Sell For $2 Million Thanks To A Controversial Movie Scene

If you have a couple million dollars lying around, you can pick up the iconic white Lamborghini Countach featured in Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street." However, if you have seen the film, you'll know that the vehicle did not exactly leave the set in pristine condition.

The 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition used in the film will be sold at auction, starting at $1.5 million on November 25 at the On the Grid auction in Abu Dhabi. Be warned this article contains minor spoilers for "The Wolf of Wall Street," but it does explain the horrific scene aftermath of the car's condition post-fliming.

In the film, Jordan Belfort — played by Leonardo DiCaprio — finds himself less than a mile from his home, high as a kite on Quaaludes, barely able to control his arms and legs. The issue is there is an emergency that calls for him to get to his house and make a phone call. As he remembers it in the film, he crawls over to his Lamborghini Countach, fumbles into the driver's seat, and drives home slowly.

However, that's not how it actually went down. In the next scene, after being arrested at his home, it's revealed that the Countach got seriously dinged up and destroyed from all sorts of obstacles he hit along the way while driving under teh influence.