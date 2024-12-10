What Kind Of Car Was The General Lee And What Engine Did It Have?

In the long history of film and television, countless vehicles of all shapes and sizes have appeared on screens big and small. While the vast majority have been relegated to the background or failed to develop much of a cultural following, a select few were far luckier. There are several that people agree are the most iconic movie and TV cars of all time, with the General Lee — the chosen ride of Bo (John Schneider) and Luke Duke (Tom Wopat) on the adored action-comedy series "The Dukes of Hazzard" — residing among them.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" ran from 1979 to 1985, and through it all, the General Lee was one of its central pieces of iconography. Still, many don't know which model the legendary orange muscle car was. Typically, the General Lee is a 1969 Dodge Charger, though production went through so many that some 1968 models were covertly swapped in. Throughout the program's run, well over 300 Chargers were used, with just under 20 surviving into the modern era. After all, those wild street chases, close-up shots, and freeze-frame-worthy jumps would've been a lot on just one car. Speaking of the antics the Duke boys get up to in the General Lee, one might be surprised to learn that they were powered by more than one type of engine.

