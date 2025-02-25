5 Of The Best Lexus Models Of The 1990s

The name "Land Cruiser" has remained a byword for reliability for over 70 years now. What initially began as a Japanese take on an American military Jeep turned into arguably one of the finest SUVs ever produced, the J80-series. To make an LX, essentially all Lexus did was take a regular Land Cruiser, replace a few badges, and fit it with some luxury features. That's all there is to it: there's quite literally almost no difference between a Lexus LX 450 and a fully equipped Toyota. That said, they still (briefly) sold like hotcakes, with 14,584 units sold between 1996 and 1997. Because the original LX only sold for these two model years, this makes the LX 450 among the rarest regular-production Lexus vehicles that's not something like an LFA.

Why was it so great, though? For one, you'd be hard-pressed to find any glaring issues with either the running gear or powertrain. There's a good reason why these classic Toyotas found their ways to some of the most remote regions on Earth, after all. The only difference between them and the Lexus is that, in the LX, you'll just be doing it in a little more comfort, that's all. And sure, the LX 450 isn't exactly fast, nor is it a "sleeper" like the GS –- classic Land Cruisers of all shapes and sizes are highly prized vehicles. But it is extremely functional. In fact, the LX is possibly the most function-oriented Lexus model ever produced. Even looking at it, this car doesn't look like a typical Lexus. It looks like any other classic Land Cruiser, with few frills and a utilitarian aesthetic. Only the second-gen LX comes close, and that look is something that many people find appealing in classic SUVs.

