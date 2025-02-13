Lexus LX And Toyota Land Cruiser Compared: Is The Extra Money You Pay For The Luxury Brand Worth It?

Lexus was first established as Toyota's luxury brand back in 1989, and in the 35 years since its creation, Lexus has produced some of the most stylish and reliable luxury vehicles on the market, narrowly edging out its parent company as the most reliable car brand out there. The reason these two companies are in such lockstep with one another is that many of the vehicles across both brands are the same, with Lexus selling the more luxurious version. For example, the Lexus ES series is directly drawn from the Toyota Camry, and the Lexus NX is merely a fancy Toyota RAV-4.

Because the reliability and functionality of the standard and luxury versions are essentially the same, the question becomes whether you want to pay more money for all the added features a Lexus gets you. As technology advances and more features that once seemed like pipe dreams become standard issue, it is becoming less and less clear what the distinction between a regular and a luxury vehicle is.

We'll take a look at two cases to see if we can spot a difference: the Toyota Land Cruiser, the full-size SUV that has been part of the company's lineup since the 1950s, and the Lexus LX, its luxury equivalent that first hit the market in the mid-1990s.