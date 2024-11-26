5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser has been taking on the world's roughest surfaces since the 1950s. It's gone through several major updates since then, becoming more refined with each new Land Cruiser generation. Toyota has sold more than 10 million Land Cruisers in about 170 of the world's countries, and the model is especially popular in arid regions where it can withstand harsh desert conditions. Toyota stopped selling the Land Cruiser in the United States after the 2021 model year but brought it back for 2024.

SlashGear road-tested and reviewed the 2024 Land Cruiser, finding it a standout in off-road situations. This capability doesn't come cheap, though, as the various trim levels of the 2024 Land Cruiser range in price from about $56,000 for the 1958 version to just under $75,000 for the First Edition.

For less than the price of the Land Cruiser 1958, you can pick up any of these alternatives. They might not last hundreds of thousands of miles like many Toyota SUVs, but the thousands of dollars you save on the purchase price make for a healthy maintenance and repair fund. We chose the following five SUVs based on capability, value, and the presence of modern features that challenge those found in the 2024 Land Cruiser.

